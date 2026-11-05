Most People Forget These 3 Elvis Presley Hits Were Actually Covers

Elvis Presley had dozens of hits throughout his extensive career. While Presley recorded some original songs, the majority of his catalogue was written by other songwriters, including these three songs, which people may not know were not first recorded by Presley.

“Blue Suede Shoes” by Carl Perkins

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“Blue Suede Shoes” remains one of Presley’s most popular hits. But before Presley released “Blue Suede Shoes” in 1956, it was first released by Carl Perkins. Written by Perkins, his version is on Dance Album Of Carl Perkins, his debut record. “Blue Suede Shoes” became Perkins’ first single, and his only No. 1 hit at country radio.

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Presley’s version of “Blue Suede Shoes” was also released in 1956. Surprisingly, Presley’s cover of this song, part of his own eponymous first record, only reached the Top 20. However, it’s Presley’s version that remains the most remembered today.

The uptempo chorus says, “And don’t you step on my blue suede shoes / Well, you can do anything, but stay off of my blue suede shoes.“

“Crying In The Chapel” by Darell Glen

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Before Presley released “Crying In The Chapel” in 1960, it was first released by Darrell Glenn in 1953. “Crying In The Chapel” was written by his father, Artie Glenn, although that version did not become a massive hit. But when Presley released “Crying In The Chapel”, it became a No. 1 single for him.

“Crying In The Chapel” says, “You saw me crying in the chapel / The tears I shed were tears of joy / I know the meaning of contentment / Now I’m happy with the Lord.”

Numerous other artists also recorded “Crying In The Chapel”, including Bob Marley, Mahalia Jackson, Little Richard, and The Platters, among others. Presley reportedly recorded this song in five minutes.

“Rags To Riches” by Tony Bennett

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Presley had a Top 20 hit in 1971 with “Rags To Riches”, a song that was first recorded by Tony Bennett. Written by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, Bennett’s version of “Rags To Riches” came out in 1953. An eight-week No. 1 hit for Bennett, “Rags To Riches” was not included on an album when Bennett released it. Bennett recorded this song with Percy Faith and Faith’s orchestra.

A song of unrequited love, “Rags to Riches” starts with, “I know I’d go from rags to riches / If you would only say you cared / And though my pockets may be empty / I’d be a millionaire.”

Presley also did not include this song on a record when he originally released it.

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