Extreme Honors Ozzy Osbourne the Best Way They Know How—By Playing His Greatest Songs

Currently on the road for Motley Crue’s The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, Extreme took the stage Monday night at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Detroit. But it wasn’t just a normal Monday night. July 22 will mark the first anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s death. Losing the Prince of Darkness only a few weeks after his last performance, Extreme sought to honor the music icon with a medley of his biggest hits.

During Extreme’s set, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt looked out over the crowd, explaining, “one year ago, Ozzy Osbourne died. Let’s do this one for him.” Not wasting a single second, the band jumped into what some consider the perfect medley as it included “Bark at the Moon,” “Crazy Train,” “I Don’t Know,” and “Iron Man.”

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With July 22 marking one year since Osbourne’s passing, Extreme is likely just the beginning of what promises to be a wave of tributes from across the rock world. As fans and fellow musicians reflect on the legendary singer’s career, many are expected to honor his legacy through special performances and heartfelt messages. And for those wondering what they could do, Jack Osbourne has them covered.

[RELATED: Massive Ozzy Osbourne Statue Revealed at France’s Hellfest: “Absolutely Stunning”]

How To Celebrate Ozzy Osbourne On July 22nd

Releasing a video on Monday, Jack shared how he hoped to celebrate his father’s legacy on such a hard day. He admitted, “This month has been really just ups and downs for me, a mixed bag of emotions. A lot of people have asked me what my plan is for the 22nd. Am I gonna do anything? And I don’t know. This is the first time for me. This is first one year. So I’ve been sat around and I’ve been thinking a lot.”

Still working through the grieving process, Jack had an idea. Not wanting the day to be full of tears, he said, “I would like anyone who’s listening to this, anyone who is compelled, anyone who just wants to share a story about my dad to share a story. Whether it’s the first time you listened to his music, the first time you saw him play live or a time you saw him play live where something stood out to you. Or you had an actual encounter with him. Or whether you just want to talk about what his music meant to you.”

Hoping to see the impact Ozzy had on fans all over the world, Jack insisted, “That’s what I want. I want to fill the entire day entire day of July 22 with just awesome Ozzy stories.”

Whether through a favorite song, a concert memory, or a personal story, fans are sure to keep Ozzy’s spirit alive.

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)