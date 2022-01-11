Music News Round-Up: Bomb Threat, Golden Globes, Billie Eilish, Ye, and More

There’s a lot happening out there in the world. Some of it is good, some bad, some ugly. But all of it is worth knowing. So, here we wanted to catch you up with some news items that may have slipped through the cracks.

1. Over the weekend during the 2022 Golden Globes, Billie Eilish took home the award for Best Original Song, Motion Picture for her James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die.” Not to be outdone, famed composer Hans Zimmer won Best Original Score, Motion Picture for his work on the blockbuster Dune.

Eilish beat out Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Van Morrison, and Aretha Franklin for the award. The Globes, which is normally televised, was not this year due to controversy over claims of a lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press. NBC did not air the show.

2. A fan was arrested after calling in a bomb threat amidst the entry line for a free concert headlined by Doja Cat on Saturday (January 8) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Just before 5 PM, as the gates for the show were about to open, police found out the fan was saying he was carrying an explosive.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” a police deputy told The Indianapolis Star. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

According to Police, the man was searched and no explosive was found. He did have unrelated outstanding warrants, however, and was immediately arrested. He is currently in police custody and the Doja Cat concert went on as planned.

3. Over the weekend, PBS aired the 7th Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame special and fans got to see Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Alejandro Escovedo. To celebrate, Wilco performed with a star-studded cast that included Sheila E, Jason Isbell, Roseanne Cash, and Japanese Breakfast.

4. On Saturday (Jan. 8), to celebrate David Bowie’s would-be 75th birthday, a number of artists gathered to perform covers and tell stories. The now-annual event was put together by Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson. One of the performers on hand was Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, who covered the Bowie tune, “Valentine’s Day.”

Also, Def Leppard covered “Drive-In Saturday,” and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor performed “Let’s Dance.” Check out Gallagher covering Bowie below.

5. A new teaser trailer for the three-part Kanye West documentary, jeen-Yuhs, came out on Monday (Jan. 10), which you can see below. Netflix reportedly paid $30 million for the rights to the new Ye (formerly Kanye West) product. But the news out now is that the streaming service will release the footage in theaters after the documentary debuts at the virtual Sundance Film Festival later this month.

The documentary will open in theaters on February 10.