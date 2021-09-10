mxmtoon Shares New Video Game-Inspired EP, ‘True Colors’

Today (September 10), popular singer-songwriter (and gamer!), mxmtoon, dropped her new EP, True Colors, in conjunction with today’s new Life Is Strange: True Colors video game release.

mxmtoon also provided the singing voice for the game’s main character, Alex Chen, and created a musical backdrop for the game. For the EP, she covers the popular hits, Radiohead’s “Creep” and Violent Femmes’ “A Blister in the Sun.”

The new video game, which is part of one of the most successful video PC gaming franchises, is created by Deck Nine Games.

The 21-year-old, Oakland-born mxmtoon, who also goes by Maia, noted that the connections between her and Chen, the game’s central character, are “eerily similar.” Chen is a queer, 21-year-old Asian American musician who is “sharp and sensitive, yet often struggles to navigate her own emotions,” according to a press release for the new EP.

mxmtoon, who has risen to fame with her relatable, often bedroom-produced pop music, has a large following who enjoys her social insights, songwriting and presence in the music industry.

“It’s great to be able to inspire people to stay curious,” mxmtoon has said. “I think the goal with anything that I do is to help people discover things that they’re passionate about.”

Watch two videos for the game featuring the music of mxmtoon here: