New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Odesza, mxmtoon, IDLES, The Black Tones, Jack White and More!

Hello! And welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite songs and music videos that came out over the past week.

In today’s installment, we’ll feature songs from Odesza, mxmtoon, Snail Mail, IDLES, Jack White, The Black Tones, and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s jump into the music, shall we?

1. Friday (February 11), Jack White released his latest single, “Fear of the Dawn,” from his forthcoming album, which you can check out below in all of its big rocking Jack White-esque solo glory below. The new single is part of White’s forthcoming LP, Fear of the Dawn, which is set for release on April 8. White also has another LP, Entering Heaven Alive, slated for release this year on July 22.

2. Earlier this week, famed electronic band Odesza released its latest single, a six-minute epic track featuring the vocals of soul singer Bettye LaVette. The song propels and wails. We think it’s fair to say that the new song is already one of the best from the duo of Harrison and Clay. Check it out below and enjoy the energy.

3. Sticking with the Northwest, twin rockers Eva and Cedric Walker of The Black Tones released their latest singles today. This time, though, with the legendary Seattle record label, Sub Pop, as part of its famed Singles Club series. Check out the B-side here (“Mr. Mines“) and the A-side, “The End of Everything,” below.

4. Portland-based rockers Portugal. The Man released its newest single earlier this week, “What, Me Worry?” The new tune drives and features the signature falsetto that the band has become famous for with prior hit tracks. Check out the sticky new single from the popular rock band below.

5. mxmxtoon released the new single “Mona Lisa.” The song features the artist’s lilting voice, head-bobbing rhythms, and delightful harmonies. Check out the new tune from the uber-popular 21-year-old songwriter who always seems to be up to something cool.

6. This week, British-born rock band IDLES released its new video for their single “CRAWL,” from its latest LP. IDLES rock in a way that makes you feel the paint will peel off the walls, or your skin will fly from your face. That’s why we love them. Check out the new video below.

7. Ann Wilson, frontwoman for the legendary band Heart, released her latest solo single this week. “Greed” ravages and rages. And on it, Wilson’s epic, quintessential rock voice features prominently. Check out the new song, which laments the quality of avarice, below.

8. Trippy songwriter and performer Father John Misty released a new single and accompanying video for the track, “Q4,” earlier this week. For an artist who resembles this generation’s Jim Morrison, the song is right in his psychedelic wheelhouse. Check it out below.

9. One of our newest favorite blues artists Justin Golden released his latest single this week, “Ain’t Just Luck,” which you can check out below in all of its groovy, guttural glory. Check back with American Songwriter later this spring for more from Golden (possible single release alert).

10. Painted Shield, the Seattle-born rock band comprised primarily of Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and crooner Mason Jennings, released their newest music video for the single “Dead Man’s Dream.” Check out the rocker below.

11. Colorado-born jam group Yonder Mountain String Band released their newest music video—a stop-motion beauty—for the new song “Suburban Girl” in anticipation of the outfit’s upcoming album, Get Yourself Outside, out Feb 25. Check out the new vid below.

12. Today, legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg, released his newest album, B.O.D.R., and with it, the artist has shared business news: he’s the new owner of Death Row Records (hence the title’s acronym: Back On Death Row). Check out one of the new songs off the album below.

13. In anticipation of February 14—that’s Valentine’s Day for all of those who might have forgotten—songwriter Snail Mail has released a live rendition of her single, “Valentine,” to help set the mood. Check out the full live band performance of the song below.

14. Harmonious duo Lucius released its latest single and accompanying visualizer music video for the track “White Lies,” which you can check out below. The new song is compelling, forlorn, and lovely. It also portends a new album from the outfit, Second Nature, due out April 8.

15. Renowned songwriter (for himself and for others) Alexander 23 released his latest single on Thursday. That track, “Hate Me If It Helps,” seems to capture something about today’s Zeitgeist that only a writer as talented as he, can latch onto. Check out the new work from the artist below.

16. This week, Rapper Joell Ortiz released his newest single and accompanying video for the track “Housing Authority,” from the rapper’s newest album, Autograph. The song features the artist’s signature biting delivery and undeniable flow. Check out the new tune and bump it from your car as you drive down the highway later today.

17. This week, Americana band Rigbi released their latest single “I’m a Mess In Winter,” which features Death Cab for Cutie guitarist Dave Depper. Check out the melancholy song below, which is, as you might have guessed, all about the somber, difficult feelings winter can provide in all of its gloom and cold temperatures.

18. Country singer Kaitlin Butts released her newest single today (Feb. 11), “blood,” from the artist’s upcoming LP, What Else Can She Do, which is slated for release on April 15. Check out the new track from the skilled vocalist and songwriter below.

19. On Thursday, two of our favorites—Saweetie and H.E.R.—released a new collaborative single, “Closer,” which showcases each of the singer’s talented voices and penchants for ear-catching deliveries. We would be more than happy if this portended a new record from the two, but in lieu of that, we’ll enjoy the new single on its own. Check it out below.

20. Joss Stone released a new album Friday (Feb. 11) and with it a new music video for her single. “Oh To Be Loved By You.” Check out the delightful amorous new single from the big-voiced Stone below and check out her new record, Never Forget My Love, on all shelves, digital and physical.

21. Rappers Fatlip and Blue have collaborated on a new LP, Live From the End of the World Vol. 1, (Demos), which is set to drop on April 1. And to celebrate that new work, the duo of emcees dropped a new track today (Feb. 11), “Good For The Soul,” which features Hemlock Ernst. Check it out below.

22. Today, acclaimed sister duo Aly & AJ have released the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2021 LP, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun. To celebrate that news, we wanted to share their new track, “Way Way Back,” which you can check out below.

23. Skileld singer Michael J. Woodard released the new single and accompanying music video for the track, “Show Some Teeth,” which you can check out below in all of its catchy, rhythmic, sticky excellence. Enjoy!

Jack White courtesy Big Hassle Media