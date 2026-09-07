“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”: Dolly Parton’s Social Media Breaks Its Silence With Poignant First Post Since Her Death

With the Queen of Country Music passing away, the entire world took a moment to highlight the life, career, and love of Dolly Parton. Dolly was more than country music. She was the best example of humanity. Throughout her decades in the entertainment industry, she never allowed the glitz and glamour of fame to deter her from her goal of making the world a little brighter. And it seemed that even after her death, she was still giving fans the love and support they had come to expect as she shared a touching post on Instagram.

While Dolly might have gotten her wings, she might also have access to Instagram. The country singer shared a post on Sunday. Although the message was sent from her team, it featured that famed Dolly signature finished with a butterfly. The message – “I can see the light of a clear blue morning… everything’s gonna be alright, it’s gonna be okay.”

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Again, even in death, Dolly remained a place of comfort for those still hurting. Gaining over 537,000 likes, fans used the comment section as a memorial. But others used it to show just how present Dolly was. “I saw a butterfly here at home today. I haven’t seen one around here in years, so it immediately brought a smile to my face. Is it you Dolly? Who knows. All I know is that seeing it filled me with joy!”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton’s Team Reveals the “Project Roadmap” She Left Behind for Decades of New Projects]

Only Dolly Parton Had Instagram In Heaven

The tributes didn’t stop there, as another fan insisted that when Dolly passed away – every person instantly received an angel. “We all have a real-life angel now. I hope we all can be a fraction of the kind and loving person you were.”

But no matter what, most were shocked to see an update from Dolly herself. “I knew they had Instagram up there in Heaven.”

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As for the statement, Dolly’s words highlighted her classic song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” Released in the late 1970s, the song surrounded the difficulties of life and how a storm could make it difficult to see the sun. But through it all, the lyrics promised that hope was just on the other side.

Although Dolly was no longer here to sing the words herself, the message behind “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” lived on. The song was always about surviving the storm long enough to see the sun again. And at a time when millions were mourning her loss, Dolly once again reminded them that everything was going to be okay.

(Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)