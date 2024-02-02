New Country and Americana Albums for February 2, 2024: New Music from Gabby Barrett, Brit Taylor, and More

We’ve made it to the first New Music Friday of February. The Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl are both right around the corner. As a result, there’s plenty of excitement to be had and planning to be done. However, it’s important to take a breather. Taking some time to sample the list of new country and Americana albums below is the perfect way to relax ahead of any big plans.

This week is packed with rock-solid new albums from newcomers, Americana mainstays, and country radio favorites. From instrumental bluegrass to radio-ready country-pop, this list managed to pack in a little something for everyone.

Standout Releases

There are plenty of great new country, bluegrass, and Americana albums this week. However, none are quite as impressive as Wyatt Ellis’ Happy Valley. The 12-song collection features instrumental bluegrass tunes that Ellis wrote when he was only 12. At 13 years old, the mandolinist cut the album with the help of some big names. For instance, the album opener “Blue Smoke” features Marty Stuart. Other heavy hitters including Sierra Hull, Scott Napier, David McLaughlin, and Mike Compton appear on the album as well.

If you’re looking to be blown away by a talented young musician who will keep your toes tapping, this is the album for you.

Usually, a soundtrack for a Hunger Games movie wouldn’t end up on a list of new country and Americana albums. However, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes soundtrack is packed with songs from Americana and bluegrass greats. Billy Strings, Charles Wesley Godwin, Sierra Ferrell, Bella White, Molly Tuttle, Flatland Cavalry, and more make appearances on this album. It might be from a young adult action/romance prequel, but this soundtrack is nothing short of stellar.

New Country and Americana Albums for February 2, 2024

Kentucky Bluegrassed—Brit Taylor

Matador—Lori Yates

Wanderlust—Elexa Dawson & Stanley Hotel

Mellow War—Taylor McCall

Starlight Tour—Rod Picott

The Ocean Knocked Me Down—Matt the Electrician

Peacemaker—Vera Sola

Leave It Out to Dry—Daniel Young

What Do We Do Now—J Mascis

Born Strangers—The Montvales

Happy Valley—Wyatt Ellis

The Cabin Sessions—Nefesh Mountain Band

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Soundtrack—Various Artists

Chapter & Verse—Gabby Barrett

Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach