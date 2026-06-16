New Streaming and Viewing Opportunities Added for Alan Jackson’s Final Performance

After selling over 75 million albums and being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson is ready for one last show. Concluding a career that spanned nearly four decades, the country singer planned for one last show in the city that made his dreams possible, Nashville. With his final concert scheduled for June 27, tickets for the show sold out in a matter of minutes. While not every fan was able to snag a ticket, it appears that the Country Music Hall of Fame and Belmont University are opening their doors for extra seating.

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Truly a historic night in country music, Jackson’s final concert will be a full-blown celebration featuring more than the legendary singer. The show will include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and more. With such a stacked lineup, tickets for the concert easily climbed into the thousands of dollars.

Thankfully, there are some cheaper options for celebrating along with Jackson. First, NBC announced that a special taping of the concert would air at a later date. Not releasing the premiere date, the network will also add the show to its streaming platform, Peacock. But again, the special won’t air until after June 27.

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One Last Chance To See Alan Jackson Before He Retires From The Road

While some fans don’t want to wait, the Country Music Hall of Fame announced that its CMA Theater will broadcast the event live. And to make it even better, tickets for the special event were completely free. All fans had to do was reserve them. “Were” is the keyword as the venue announced that all tickets had been claimed.

Liking the idea from the Country Music Hall of Fame, Belmont University decided to do the exact same thing. Turning its Fisher Center into a concert hall, the university is offering fans the chance to celebrate alongside Jackson.

Although not free like at the CMA Theater, proceeds from the tickets at Belmont University will go to fund a scholarship in Jackson’s honor. The scholarship will support musicians and artists looking to add their name to the history of music.

As for the price, a single ticket for the Belmont University screening will set fans back $60. Between the sold-out arena show, the free screenings, and the limited availability at Belmont University, demand remains as strong as ever. And for those lucky enough to attend, the evening promises the chance to say goodbye to one of country music’s biggest names.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)