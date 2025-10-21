‘The Voice’ Coach Snoop Dogg Finally Uses His Steal, Gets Niall Horan’s Biggest Fan on His Team

Snoop Dogg finally got to use his steal. Throughout the Battle Round on The Voice, Snoop has unsuccessfully tried to steal several artists, but that all changed during the Oct. 20 episode.

Videos by American Songwriter

Team Niall Horan’s Kirbi and Carolina Rodriguez paired themselves up to Battle against each other. For their performance, Horan assigned Lauren Daigle’s song, “You Say.”

Both Horan and his team’s advisor, Lewis Capaldi, were blown away by the girls’ rendition, with the latter star calling it “rousing and epic.”

“It was amazing,” Horan agreed. “If they can sell it a fifth of what they just did there it’s going to be an incredible moment.”

After their onstage performance, all of the coaches agreed with Horan’s assessment. Reba McEntire praised Rodriguez’s tone and Kirbi’s sweet, pure voice, calling the performance “angelic.”

Michael Bublé, meanwhile, said he was impressed by Kirbi’s stage presence and expressed regret for not turning around for Rodriguez during the Blinds.

Next up, Snoop called Kirbi “strong, beautiful, engaging.” As for Rodriguez, he reminded her that he had turned around her during the Blinds, though she selected Horan as her coach, as she counted herself as his No. 1 fan.

Snoop also teased that a steal could be coming, as he stated, “He can’t pick both of y’all… If he makes the right decision I’m going to make a better decision.”

Both Kirbi and Carolina Rodriguez Continue on ‘The Voice’

Horan once again lauded the women when he got the chance, calling the performance “everything we want in a battle.” While he praised Rodriguez’s low register, Horan wound up selecting Kirbi as the winner because of her storytelling abilities.

Snoop was quick to swoop in and save Rodriguez, sweetly telling her, “Carolina, welcome home.”

Now, both Kirbi and Rodriguez will get the chance to compete in the Knockout Round. During that portion of the competition, they’ll go head-to-head, singing a solo performance against another member of their team.

Those who are still alive will then move to the Playoffs, which will severely narrow down the field of artists who will make it onto the Live shows.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC