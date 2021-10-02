Official Neil Young Bootleg Series Launches with Release of ‘Carnegie Hall 1970’

The Neil Young Bootleg Series has officially launched Friday (October 1) with the release of a new live record from Young, Carnegie Hall 1970.
Fans can buy the new vinyl version of the release here. And, it’s rumored, five more official bootleg series selections will become available in 2022.
An announcement was made on Twitter by the official Neil Young archives:
“CARNEGIE HALL has arrived at NYA!,” the post read. “The first album in our Official Bootleg Series. Only the midnight show has been released on Bootleg, but this unreleased early show is the special one.”
Fans can stream songs from the album here (if you want to deal with commercials!):
Neil Young Official Bootleg Series track listing: Carnegie Hall 1970(NYC: December 4, 1970 – Early show)
- Down by the River
- Cinnamon Girl
- I Am a Child
- Expecting to Fly
- The Loner
- Wonderin’
- Helpless
- Southern Man
- Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
- Sugar Mountain
- On the Way Home
- Tell Me Why
- Only Love Can Break Your Heart
- Old Man
- After the Gold Rush
- Flying on the Ground Is Wrong
- Cowgirl in the Sand
- Don’t Let It Bring You Down
- Birds
- Bad Fog of Loneliness
- Ohio
- See the Sky About to Rain
- Dance Dance Dance