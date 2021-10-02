Official Neil Young Bootleg Series Launches with Release of ‘Carnegie Hall 1970’

The Neil Young Bootleg Series has officially launched Friday (October 1) with the release of a new live record from Young, Carnegie Hall 1970.

Fans can buy the new vinyl version of the release here. And, it’s rumored, five more official bootleg series selections will become available in 2022.

An announcement was made on Twitter by the official Neil Young archives:

“CARNEGIE HALL has arrived at NYA!,” the post read. “The first album in our Official Bootleg Series. Only the midnight show has been released on Bootleg, but this unreleased early show is the special one.”

CARNEGIE HALL has arrived at NYA!



The first album in our Official Bootleg Series. Only the midnight show has been released on Bootleg, but this unreleased early show is the special one



Listen Now exclusively on https://t.co/Lw3ovmPLRt and on the Neil Young Archives mobile app pic.twitter.com/1NPQfJm5aa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) September 29, 2021

Fans can stream songs from the album here (if you want to deal with commercials!):

Neil Young Official Bootleg Series track listing: Carnegie Hall 1970(NYC: December 4, 1970 – Early show)