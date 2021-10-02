Official Neil Young Bootleg Series Launches with Release of ‘Carnegie Hall 1970’

The Neil Young Bootleg Series has officially launched Friday (October 1) with the release of a new live record from Young, Carnegie Hall 1970.

Fans can buy the new vinyl version of the release here. And, it’s rumored, five more official bootleg series selections will become available in 2022.

An announcement was made on Twitter by the official Neil Young archives:

“CARNEGIE HALL has arrived at NYA!,” the post read. “The first album in our Official Bootleg Series. Only the midnight show has been released on Bootleg, but this unreleased early show is the special one.”

Fans can stream songs from the album here (if you want to deal with commercials!):

Neil Young Official Bootleg Series track listing: Carnegie Hall 1970(NYC: December 4, 1970 – Early show) 

  1. Down by the River
  2. Cinnamon Girl
  3. I Am a Child
  4. Expecting to Fly
  5. The Loner
  6. Wonderin’
  7. Helpless
  8. Southern Man
  9. Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
  10. Sugar Mountain
  11. On the Way Home
  12. Tell Me Why
  13. Only Love Can Break Your Heart
  14. Old Man
  15. After the Gold Rush
  16. Flying on the Ground Is Wrong
  17. Cowgirl in the Sand
  18. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
  19. Birds
  20. Bad Fog of Loneliness
  21. Ohio
  22. See the Sky About to Rain
  23. Dance Dance Dance

Leave a Reply

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile Wants to Front Soundgarden

Former Yeasayer Anand Wilder Found “Delirium Passes,” Then Assembled His First Solo Album