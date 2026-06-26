Oklahoma Sooners Bring Home Big Win for Toby Keith: “This Is What He Dreamed Of”

During his time in the spotlight, Toby Keith used his international stardom to highlight the men and women of the armed forces. When it came to the singer, he seemed to love nothing more than country music, America, and Oklahoma. While the heart of country music will always be in Nashville, Keith was born in the state of the Sooners. Much like his love for country music, Keith often supported Oklahoma sports, and recently, the Sooners won the Men’s College World Series.

For the first time since 1994, the Oklahoma Sooners are World Series champions. Facing off against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Sooners took a commanding lead, ending Game 3, 13-2. Marking their first win in over three decades, Keith’s wife, Tricia, promised that her husband would have been there for every second. “My husband would be down here, he would be in the locker room. He’d be shaking the champagne with everybody else. He wouldn’t miss a beat with that.”

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@hurrdatsports “He would love this.” 🥹 Tricia Keith celebrated Oklahoma baseball’s national championship with the memory of her late husband close to her heart. Country music icon Toby Keith passed away in 2024 and was a fixture in the OU program. #oklahoma #omaha #cws #sooners ♬ original sound – Hurrdat Sports

[RELATED: Oklahoma Governor Signs Law Memorializing Late Country Star Toby Keith]

Toby Keith Knew The Sooners Would Eventually Win

Keith’s love for the Sooners went far beyond it just being a program from Oklahoma. According to Tricia, her late husband used to sell drinks at the game. “My husband was such a big part of this program, he sold cokes in the stadium at OU when he was 13 years-old. Sold them until halftime, where he could go and watch the second half without having to work. This is what he dreamed of is this kind of championship.”

Even when Keith couldn’t make it to the games, he still sent his support. “Every time they got to get here in his days early on when he was working, he wasn’t in a place where he could come. They didn’t quite get to a place where he felt like he could get there, shut down and come, and so he just dreamed of this.”

While Keith sadly passed away in February 2024, fans were sure to carry his memory with them. And for Tricia, she insisted that through all the ups and downs of baseball, Keith knew the Sooners would eventually get a win. “He knew it was gonna come eventually. He would love this, yes he would.”

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)