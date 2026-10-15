On This Day in 1973, Dolly Parton Released Her Signature Hit That Became One of the Most Iconic Songs in Country Music History

On this day (October 15) in 1973, Dolly Parton released “Jolene” as the lead single from the album of the same name. It topped the country chart and brought Parton multiple award nominations. More importantly, it became one of her signature songs. Several artists across multiple genres, cultures, and languages have recorded it over the years. This widespread exposure helped it become one of country music’s best-known songs.

“Jolene” only spent a week at the top of the country chart. Despite that, it became one of Parton’s biggest hits. Since its release, the RIAA has certified it 3x Platinum. Moreover, it signaled the beginning of a new era for the East Tennessee native. It was the first of four consecutive chart-toppers. Those hits gave her the momentum she needed to soar into the most commercially successful period of her career after leaving The Porter Wagoner Show in 1974.

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Dolly Parton Left Her Mark on the World with “Jolene”

On paper, “I Will Always Love You” is the bigger hit. She sang it more often in public and televised appearances. It was the song that helped her break away from Porter Wagoner and blaze her own trail to superstardom. Then, Whitney Houston turned it into a global sensation. “Jolene,” though, seems to have made a wider and more lasting impact.

The song is universally relatable because, as Parton pointed out in a discussion with NPR, feelings of inadequacy are universal. “She had everything I didn’t,” Parton said about the bank teller who inspired the song. “No matter how beautiful a woman might be, you’re always threatened by certain…by other women, period.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1974, Dolly Parton Released the No. 1 Hit and TV Show Theme Song That Proved She Could Succeed Without Porter Wagoner]

She said that “Jolene” has been recorded more than any other song in her catalog. Unlike many of her songs, artists from various genres have put their spin on the hit. Olivia Newton-John did a disco version in the late 1970s. The White Stripes played their version of “Jolene” live for years. Also, the Sisters of Mercy cut a goth version.

Currently, Secondhand Songs lists more than 300 covers. Artists on that long list include Reba McEntire, Celtic Woman, Bad Wolves, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Miley Cyrus, and the cast of Glee.

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