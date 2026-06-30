“Our Mouths Dropped”: Even the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Didn’t Know What Dolly Parton Was About to Wear

Thanks to the Netflix show, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, fans are getting an in-depth look into what it takes to become a cheerleader in the NFL. Throughout the season, viewers followed the cheerleaders through the audition process all the way to the NFL season. Aside from the competition, the show also offered a look into how the organization is operated. And for cheerleading director, Kelli Finglass, she recalled her favorite performance, which was Dolly Parton, and how even she had no idea the country star would be donning their uniforms.

For Finglass and Judy Trammell, who is the head choreographer for the team, they have spent three decades working with the team and helming the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show. While getting the chance to meet some big names in the music industry, nothing compares to meeting Dolly.

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Never forgetting the first time she saw Dolly in the cheerleader outfit, Finglass said, “It’s Dolly Parton, and she came out in a cheerleader uniform, which was, as you know, kind of a surprise to all of us. We’d sent some crystals and some fabrics and some inspiration ideas to her designer, Steve Summers, but when she popped out with that uniform, I think all of us, our mouths dropped. And she rocked it.”

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Dolly Parton’s Manager Nearly Fainted Over Halftime Outfit

While neither Finglass nor Trammell had any idea of Dolly’s wardrobe, the singer offered them a hint the day before. “She’s sitting and she’s all bedazzled in her cowboy silver outfit, blue stars and everything. And she’s doing her media thing, and someone asked her, ‘You look so cute today, what are you wearing tomorrow?’ And she goes, ‘Boy, when my husband sees what I have on tomorrow, he’s gonna fall out of that Lazy boy.’ I just died laughing.”

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Dolly’s wardrobe decision made more than a few viewers fall out of their chairs. And according to the singer’s manager, Danny Nozell, it was all Dolly. “Dolly didn’t tell or show anyone that she was going to dress as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader until it was time to go to the stage. It was completely her idea. She waited until right before she went to stage and came out of the dressing room to show us all.”

And just like Finglass, Nozell was shocked. “When she came out, myself, the security and my staff fainted. I couldn’t tell the difference between Dolly and the cheerleaders. That is the genius of Dolly, and people are still talking about it.”

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)