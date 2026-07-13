“Our Redneck Magic Mike”: Diehard Luke Bryan Fan Turns an Unforgettable Onstage Moment Into Free Tickets for Life

When buying a ticket to a Luke Bryan concert, most fans hope to hear songs like “Play It Again,” “Drunk on You,” or “Country Girl.” What they don’t expect is to get an impromptu dance lesson. And if that wasn’t enough, the dance lesson didn’t come from Bryan but a devoted fan who had a little too much encouragement from the crowd and beer. But nevertheless, the moment left a lasting impression on Bryan when he decided to give the individual tickets for life.

On July 10, Bryan took the stage at the Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois, with thousands of screaming fans. While the show started normally, it eventually took a detour when the singer noticed one fan dancing his heart out. That’s right. Even with thousands of screaming fans and bright lights, Bryan could still see the crowd.

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Inviting the man on stage, Bryan needed to do a sobriety test before allowing him to dance. It didn’t help that the fan admitted to drinking “32” beers before the show. Although Bryan was the main act of the night, the fan stole the entire show by giving them the perfect dance tutorial. And for that – Bryan declared, “You get free tickets to my concerts for life.”

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Fans Call Luke Bryan Moment “Priceless”

Already gaining over 35,000 likes, fans couldn’t get enough of Colin shaking it for free concert tickets for life.

“I wish more artists would interact with the crowd like this.”

“They resemble each other.”

“I want to go back in time and party with Luke Bryan in a peach orchard around a bonfire.”

“Watching this unfold from the top, where we had a clear view of Collin’s antics, was priceless.”

Among the sea of fans who liked the viral moment, Colin’s family also commented on their connection with the now-famous dancer. It’s unclear if he will get future invites from other stars to showcase his dance moves, but if Bryan keeps his word – Colin will have more than enough opportunities to find his way back to the spotlight.

Currently on his Word on the Street tour, Bryan has shows lined up throughout the rest of July, August, and September. For now, the country star will end at the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin, on September 26.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)