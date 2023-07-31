Paul McCartney Teases World Tour

In a series of cryptic posts on social media, Paul McCartney is hinting at another global tour in the near future. “Got to get you into my life!” read a post by McCartney over the weekend, referencing The Beatles’ 1966 Revolver track, accompanied by an image of a blue sky with clouds, and the sound of old radio changing dials.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (July 31), McCartney shared another similar post with the words “Got to get you into my life!” plastered on the side of a building, along with urging fans to sign up for his mailing list, presumably for some forthcoming news.

McCartney’s original post was also shared on the official page of Australian tour company Frontier Touring. The touring company, founded by the late Michael Gudinski, previously produced McCartney’s 2017 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand, which marked his first visits to this part of the world in nearly a quarter century.

McCartney, 81, recently wrapped up his Got Back Tour, following the release of Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back in 2021. He also recently hinted at new Beatles music, including a song featuring the late John Lennon’s vocals using some AI technology.

In a post, McCartney clarified that AI is being used only to isolate Lennon’s vocal tracks from background noise and instruments, but that no new content or vocals are being artificially created.

“Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project,” wrote McCartney on social media. “No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guesswork out there. Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.”

[RELATED: Behind the Early Songwriting Partnership of John Lennon and Paul McCartney]

He continued, “It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings — a process which has gone on for years.”

Though the track hasn’t been revealed, it is speculated that it’s a song called “Now and Then,” one of four demos Lennon originally wrote and recorded himself on cassette in 1978, while playing the piano in his apartment at The Dakota in New York City.

Photo: MJ Kim / MPL Communications Ltd / Nasty Little Man