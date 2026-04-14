3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Liv Ciara, the 16-Year-Old Phenom Kelly Clarkson Compared to a Young Mariah Carey

This year’s season of The Voice had plenty of talent. Now, ahead of the Season 29 Finale, we’re getting to know our top 4 finalists a little bit better. Meet Liv Ciara, a teenager from St. Peters, Missouri. She’s got great stage presence, she’s on Team Kelly, and she’s making one of the best Voice comebacks we’ve ever seen. Here are a few facts about Liv.

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She’s Only 16 Years Old

Being able to make it this far on a talent show like The Voice is already impressive. But being able to do so at just 16 years old is insane.

“Liv reminds me of a young Mariah when Mariah like first hit the scene,” judge Kelly Clarkson said of the singer. “At 16 years old to be able to just float like that, with all that range and confidence as a performer, it’s really rare.”

This Isn’t Her First Time on ‘The Voice’

If you’re getting deja vu watching Ciara sing on The Voice, it’s probably not just because she’s 16. Ciara has also auditioned for The Voice once before, during Season 28. It was then that she performed Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”, and walked away without getting a chair turn.

Ahead of her Season 29 audition, Ciara talked about her previous experience.

“I did audition Season 28.” She admitted, “I really focused on the performance aspect of it, and I did not get a chair turn. I was kind of trying to hold back my tears. I kind of lost hope for a second, but the moment that the coaches started giving me advice, the phrase, ‘rejection is redirection’ kind of came into my head.”

Between her two auditions, the 16-year-old has been focused on finding that emotional connection in the songs she sings. Now, as a Season 29 finalist, it’s super impressive to see how far she’s come in such a short amount of time.

She Already Has Music Out

In February of this year, Ciara released a new EP, called OUT LOUD. The singer also released a cover version of Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)”, the song she also sang for her Season 29 audition.

If you want to see more of Liv, be sure to tune into The Voice Finale tonight on NBC at 8 pm CT.

Photo By: Casey Durkin/NBC