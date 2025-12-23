Peter Criss Addresses Claims He’s Charging Fans $1,000 for Digital Music

While always remembered for being the co-founder and original drummer of KISS, Peter Criss also explored a solo career. He released his debut self-titled album in 1978. Over the decades that followed, he recorded another four albums. And for the first time in nearly 20 years, Criss announced his new album. Although excited for its release, the musician was shocked when he noticed digital copies of his music were costing fans $1,000.

Even with Criss a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it is hard to justify spending $1000 on music. But when fans went to purchase the album, they were shocked to see the prices. When visiting the drummer’s Bandcamp page, the digital version was priced at $1000. The vinyl version ran for $32.98, with the CD costing $14.98.

According to the page, it set the price of the digital version so high to discourage people from purchasing it. “That’s why the high price.”

Like fans, Criss was shocked by how much the page was charging. He quickly jumped on social media, promising fans, “I am not in control of the Bandcamp account. Flatiron Recordings is. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and for the misinformation and implication that I am charging $1,000 for a download of my New record – I am Not.”

Peter Criss Still “Singing Like A Bird”

Not wanting his fans to be taken advantage of, Criss urged fans to contact Flatiron Recording with any questions about buying the album. He also added a few links of his own. “My New Peter Criss Rock Record. There is a Linktree on my website www.petercriss.net of outlets to purchase my new record. Just click the link for my record and it will show you the Linktree. Please use one of those instead of Bandcamp.”

Aside from the price tag, Criss was excited to share his new music with fans. “I put my heart and soul into it. My voice, I’m still singing like a bird. Boy, am I lucky. I felt I was in control and I was enjoying myself; you can hear me laughing on the record. We all had a great time, and we all had a part in it. It was like having a dream band.”

Despite the pricing mix-up, Criss remains grateful for the fans who have supported him throughout his career.

