Pink Floyd Quietly Release ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’-era Concert Recordings

Christmas came early for Pink Floyd fans this year.

Much like Ol’ Saint Nick doling out presents under the cover of night, the legendary rock band quietly gifted fans 18 The Dark Side of the Moon-era concert recordings and a 5-track EP, which have been uploaded onto streaming services.

Never officially released until now, the 18 live shows span the course of the year—from Jan. 23, 1972, to Dec. 9, 1972—leading up to the release of The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973. In the live performances where they fine-tuned what would become Dark Side, the evolution of the iconic album can be heard. The accompanying EP, titled Alternative Tracks 1972, includes just that, five alternative Dark Side tracks.

The band made a similar move in December 2021, discreetly uploading 12 more rare concert recordings that spanned 1970 to 1972. With the release of this fresh batch of 18 live shows, last year’s dozen have been removed from Pink Floyd’s streaming catalog. It is unknown whether these releases will be short-lived, as well.

Get a glimpse of the band’s Live At Southampton Guildhall, UK, 23 January 1972, below.

Full List of Recently Released Archived Concerts

1. Live At Southampton Guildhall, UK, 23 January 1972

2. Live At Carnegie Hall, New York, 5 Feb 1972

3. Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 17 February 1972

4. Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 18 Feb 1972

5. Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 19 Feb 1972

6. Live At The Rainbow Theatre, London 20 Feb 1972

7. Live At The Taiikukan, Tokyo, Japan, 3 Mar 1972

8. Live At Osaka Festival Hall, Japan, 8 Mar 1972

9. Live At Nakajima Sports Centre, Sapporo, Japan, 13 Mar 1972

10. Live At Chicago Auditorium Theatre, USA, 28 April 1972

11. Live At The Deutschlandhalle, Berlin, Germany, 18 May 1972

12. Live At The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, 22 Sept 1972

13. Live At The Empire Pool, Wembley, London, 21 Oct 1972

14. Live At Ernst-Merck Halle, Hamburg, Germany, 12 Nov 1972

15. Live At The Palais des Sports, Poitiers, France 29 Nov 1972

16. Live At The Palais des Sports de L’Ile de la Jatte, Saint Ouen, France, 1 Dec 1972

17. Live At The Vorst Nationaal, Brussels, Belgium, 5 Dec 1972

18. Live At The Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland 9 Dec 72

