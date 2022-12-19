Listen: Olivia Rodrigo Shares Christmas Song She Wrote at Age Five

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has gifted fans with a sweet song from her past. In a recent newsletter and exclusively on her website, the 19-year-old singer shared “The Bels,” a Christmas tune she wrote when she was five.

Red and green is the Christmas queen / Make the holidays special to me / Oh, see the dancing gingerbread dance in your head / Wait, wait, wait for the bells to ring there, an adolescent voice sings against the synthetic beat, Christmas-tinged jangle, and sporadic “ho-ho-ho”s. Listen to the tune, below.

With the song, she wrapped a holiday message to fans, writing in her newsletter (via People), “Hi guys!!! Hope everyone is doing well! I miss you guys! It’s been getting cold in L.A. [and] things are slowing down for the holidays. I put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room [and] it makes me super happy. I’m so excited for the new year [and] everything that’s in store! I hope you guys have a holiday season filled with love [and] relaxation. Thinking of you always! All my love, Liv.”

This past year has been one for the books for Rodrigo. The rising star spent 2022 on tour in support of her acclaimed 2021 debut album, SOUR, rubbing elbows with music’s finest from Alanis Morissette to Billy Joel, and receiving high praise from music legends across genres, like Jack White and Travis Barker.

The new year is expected to bring about even more from Rodrigo with long-rumored new music in the works. In a recent Spotify Wrapped video, the singer teased new music. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.”

