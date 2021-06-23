Pokey LaFarge Announces New Album & Drops New Single “Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone”

Folksy blues singer/songwriter Pokey LaFarge has announced that he will be dropping a new album on September 10 via New West Records, titled In The Blossom of Their Shade.

The album includes a collection of 10 songs, written and produced by LaFarge and Chris Seefried. After LaFarge’s hit LP in 2020, Rock Bottom Rhapsody, he has been coined an artist to look out for— NPR’s Fresh Air named him in the “Best of 2020.”

LaFarge had plenty on the horizon before the pandemic hit, as he planned to hit the road to tour Rock Bottom Rhapsody. Instead, the artist found himself stuck in Austin, Texas for the duration of the shutdown, with plenty of time to write new music and reflect.

The new album is more positive and optimistic than LaFarge’s previous work, since he finally had the much-needed time to reflect on building strength and processing his emotions.

“This album is a result of my 2020 experience, LaFarge told NPR. “Before the pandemic, I was in a dark place but the pandemic actually created the much needed space for me to reflect. Turns out that being completely sedentary for once was a good thing. I found peace in the stillness. I was able to recalibrate what it is I do and why I’m doing it. Who I’m to do it with and most importantly, who I’m doing it for.”

On June 15, LaFarge premiered his first release from the album, “Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone.” To accompany the song, LaFarge released the music video that shows LaFarge relaxing beachside, in the water, and rowing along in a little boat—making quirky facial expressions all the while. The single reflects on enjoying the little moments before they slip away, and the video highlights a slow-paced and relaxing lifestyle.

You can preorder In The Blossom of Their Shade now here.

In The Blossom of Their Shade Track Listing:

1. Get It ‘Fore It’s Gone

2. Mi Ideal

3. Fine to Me

4. Drink of You

5. Rotterdam

6. To Love or Be Alone

7. Long for the Heaven I Seek

8. Killing Time

9. Yo-Yo

10. Goodnight, Goodbye (Hope Not Forever)

Eager to get back on the road after all the slow-paced living, LaFarge has also released upcoming tour dates.

Pokey LaFarge On Tour:

August 7th – Bagnes, Switzerland – Palp Festival Rocklette (Solo)

August 24 – Ridgefield, CT – CHIRP (Solo)

August 25 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Music Tent (Solo)

August 26 – New Haven, CT – Folk at the Edge Concert Series (Solo)

September 1 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Maassilo

September 2 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

September 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

September 4 – Schijndel, Netherlands – Paaspop

September 5 – Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort

September 6 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

October 2 – Paducah, KY – YAC-toberfest

October 6 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

October 7 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick *

October 8 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bells Back Room *

October 9 – Milwaukee, WI – BackRoom @ Colectivo *

October 12 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *

October 13 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert *

October 15 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note *

October 16 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads *

November 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line *

November 4 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

November 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Wealthy Theatre *

November 6 – Indianapolis, IN – HiFi *

November 7 – Charleston WV – Mountain Stage

November 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird *

November 10 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom *

November 12 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live *

November 13 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall *

November 14 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse *

November 15 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

November 17 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge *

November 18 – Ottawa, ON – Club Saw *

November 19 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern *

November 20 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern *

* with Esther Rose (duo)