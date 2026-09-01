Post Malone Pours One Out for Dolly Parton During Emotional Onstage Tribute

When Post Malone agreed to be part of the lineup at the YQM Country Fest, the singer had no idea it would come a few days after Dolly Parton’s death. With the death of the Queen of Country Music, the entire entertainment industry and world mourned the loss of an icon. Dolly was more than a queen or country singer – she was one of the greatest examples of generosity. Using her stardom to leave her mark on the world, Malone decided to use his time on stage to simply pour one out for the Iron Butterfly.

With thousands in attendance, the entire crowd felt the loss of Dolly. And for Malone, he wanted to honor her the best way he knew how. Although a fan of the singer, Malone received the chance to collaborate with Dolly on his debut country music album, F-1 Trillion. When released, “Have The Heart” helped the album soar to No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums and the US Billboard 200 charts.

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But the charts didn’t matter to Malone in that moment. He told the crowd, “In the brief time that I’ve known her, [she’s] shown me so much and so much kindness and so much generosity to me. She’s changed and impacted so many people’s lives for the absolute motherf***ing better. I just wanted to raise a f***ing massive toast to the absolutely f***ing legendary Dolly Parton.”

[RELATED: Zach Top Honors Dolly Parton With Back-to-Back Tributes to Two of Her Most Beloved Songs]

Dolly Parton Inspired “A Billion F****** People”

As the crowd chanted her name, Malone let the sounds fill the air. And to make it better, he offered his toast while sporting a Dolly shirt. While gone, Dolly’s impact was everlasting as Malone added, “We’re gonna miss so very, very f***ing much. Thank you for inspiring me and thank you for inspiring millions and millions, if not a billion f***ing people.”

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Keeping his tribute to Dolly short, Malone backed away from the stage, pouring out his drink along the way. While he was promoted as the headliner of the evening, the country singer let Dolly take center stage for a brief moment.

It was a simple gesture, but one that perfectly matched Malone. With his beer hitting the stage, Dolly’s presence could still be felt throughout the festival. And judging by the crowd chanting her name, Malone wasn’t the only one raising a glass to the country icon.

(Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)