Priscilla Block Announces Remix Album ‘Spring Break ’23’

Last month, Priscilla Block got everyone in the spring break mood by releasing a song titled “Couple Spring Breaks Back.” Now, the country singer is back with some new remixes that are sure to keep the party going in any season.

Videos by American Songwriter

“From Spring Break to Summer, we’re comin’ in hot with four dance remixes to my songs,” Block said in a statement. “These are for your late nights out and long days on the water. Here’s to Block Party summer!”

The Spring Break ’23 Remixes EP sees Block team up with DJ and producer duo VAVO. Block is making a name for herself with high-energy, fun-loving hits and this EP certainly bolsters that reputation.

Block took four of her songs – “My Bar,” “Just About Over You,” “Couple Spring Breaks Back,” and Off the Deep End” – and filtered them through the “YEEDM” movement, which melds country and EMD elements for something unique in both genres.

“This YEEDM movement has been crazy!” VAVO added. “We always like to push the boundaries of our work and for us to be collaborating with such an amazing artist like Priscilla on a project like this is very exciting. Can’t wait for these remixes to take over this spring and summer in the bars and on the boats!”

Listen to Block’s Spring Break ’23 Remixes, below.

On April 13, Block was announced as a nominee for the 2023 ACM Awards. Block has earned a nomination in the New Female Artist of the Year category alongside Megan Moroney, Caitlyn Smith, Morgan Wade, and Hailey Whitters.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony, co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will broadcast live from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice stadium, The Ford Center, in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

Block has secured slots at Indio, California’s Stagecoach Festival, and Gulf Shores, Alabama’s Hangout Music Fest. On top of her festival appearances, Block has plotted a headlining tour that will continue for most of the summer.

