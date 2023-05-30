Randy Travis Inducted Into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

Randy Travis has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame (LMHOF).

The country legend received the distinguished honor at a ceremony in Denham Springs on May 27 during the 2023 Cajun Country Jam’s Memorial Day. Though he was born and raised in North Carolina and eventually embarked on a successful country music career in Nashville, Travis planted the roots of his early career in Louisiana when he was signed to Paula Records, which was based in Shreveport. Performing under the name Randy Traywick, he released two singles, “Dreamin'” and “She’s My Woman,” that failed to make chart impressions. He later signed to Warner Bros. Records and released his breakthrough debut album, Storms of Life, in 1986.

“Over the years Randy Travis has made many stops and new fans along the way in the great state of Louisiana,” Cajun Country Jam Promoter Scott Innes said at the event, according to a press release. “We are delighted and honored to have had Randy on our stage!”

“LMHOF’s mission is to create a viable music industry for, and in, the State of Louisiana first by honoring our great artists and preserving their history and stories, by educating and enlightening Louisiana’s citizens, and all, to the incredible musical contributions and heritage of LA’s artists, writers, musicians and industry people who gave birth to, and grew Louisiana’s music,” according to the organization’s website. “And to celebrate our music and musicians as a base upon which to build a viable, modern music industry in Louisiana.”

Elvis Presley, Louis Armstrong, Kix Brooks, George Jones and Randy Jackson are among the diverse list of artists who’ve also been inducted into the LMHOF.

The “Three Wooden Crosses” singer is also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’s won seven Grammy Awards, five CMA Awards and 10 ACM Awards. Among Travis’ other most famous hits are “Diggin’ Up Bones,” “On the Other Hand,” “I Told You So” and “Is It Still Over?”

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville