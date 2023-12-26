Fans Rush to Twitter to Wish Reba McEntire a Merry Christmas After She Sends Holiday Cheer in Festive Clip

Reba McEntire took to Twitter/X recently to wish her fans a Merry Christmas in a special video message. Dressed in sequins and glittery earrings with metallic eyeshadow in a festive look, McEntire recorded a Christmas greeting for friends and fans on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Merry Christmas everybody, Reba McEntire here,” she began, “Hope you have a very happy holidays and we’ll see you in 2024. Happy New Year!”

Fans gathered in the comments to wish her a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year as well. “Merry Christmas to You & Yours!” one person commented along with a Santa Claus emoji. Another fan shared a picture of their mini Christmas tree, writing, “Merry Christmas Reba from my travel trailer/home!”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Fans Erupt as Huntley Is Named Season 24 Winner]

One fan of The Voice wrote, “Merry Christmas Reba! No one could’ve filled Blake’s chair better than you! So looking forward to next year and won’t be missing a show!” Meanwhile, an animal rescue in Ontario, Canada shared a photo of a rat named Ron in a stocking and wrote, “Merry Christmas from All Creatures Rescue.”

Reba McEntire Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

The Voice finale aired on December 19, and Reba McEntire took to the stage with her contestant Ruby Leigh to perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” for a festive finale. The performance featured McEntire and Leigh in sparkly outfits against a backdrop of Ferris wheels, twinkling lights, and Christmas trees. The performance was a great way for Leigh to show off her stage presence and abilities as a performer. She didn’t end up winning—that accolade went to Huntley of Team Niall— but Ruby Leigh still proved she has a bright future as an artist.

Brenda Lee’s classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” was released in 1958, charting at No. 14 two years later. Earlier this month, it actually peaked at No. 1 on the Christmas charts, briefly beating out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Lee spoke about the achievement to Billboard, saying, “I like that God has given me that favor that I can stand aside and look and know that it wasn’t just me. It’s a conglomerate of a lot of people that made the song what it is.”

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from my heart to yours! ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/iF17Ma4yau — Reba McEntire (@reba) December 25, 2023

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images