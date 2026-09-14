Reba McEntire Set To Honor Dolly Parton With Special Tribute at Tonight’s Emmy Awards

Tonight, Hollywood will take over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 78th Emmy Awards. Throughout the night, the organization will highlight some of the biggest names in television. But at the same time, the Emmy Awards will hold a special tribute for those stars who sadly passed away over the last year. And it should come as no surprise that Dolly Parton will be part of the In Memoriam segment helmed by Noah Kahan. But Kahan wouldn’t be the only voice honoring Dolly as Reba McEntire will also take the stage to remember her friend.

Although writing over 3,000 songs throughout her career, the Emmy Awards didn’t pick a song from the Queen of Country Music for the In Memoriam segment. With Kahan performing during the segment, he decided to cover “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel. But with Dolly passing away just last month, the producer wanted to remember the icon in a special way.

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Not giving away too many details about tonight’s show, the Emmy Awards will welcome Reba to the stage to celebrate her late friend. And according to reports, Reba will cover a song by Dolly herself. After decades of setting records and crossing milestones, Dolly passed away after a brief battle with cancer in August.

[RELATED: Remember When Dolly Parton’s Brother Wrote Her a No. 1 Hit?]

Reba McEntire Knew What Dolly Parton Was Doing In Heaven

As fans and fellow singers continued to mourn Dolly’s passing, Reba posted a collage of pictures of the two over the years. Not only showing how drastically style changed, the two always lit up to stage. No matter if it was for country music or shows like Reba, they might have shared the same passion, but it was their friendship that outlasted nearly everything around them.

In the caption, Reba expressed her thanks for the life that Dolly lived and the light she brought to the world. “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang.”

And while the world mourned her death, Reba promised, “She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her.”

Don’t miss Reba’s heartfelt tribute to Dolly at the Emmy Awards, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)