Rap Supergroup Mount Westmore (Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort) Shares New LP

The new rap supergroup, Mount Westmore—comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort—dropped its 16-track debut album on Friday (December 9), Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort.

The group, which formed during the pandemic in 2020, released its debut single, “Big Subwoofer,” in October 2021.

All four emcees are legends of the West Coast, Snoop and Cube from Los Angeles and E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay Area.

The music is nostalgic for the legends, all now well into their middle age.

“If I had four of my favorite rappers on a track/I would expect it to have some slaps that sound like hella far back,” raps E-40 on “Do My Best.” “I would expect it to have some shit like this to make me reminisce/When I was up in the dope game, having my money, getting rich.”

“It was mostly us Zooming each other,” Ice Cube told the L.A. Times of the process of making the album. “We realized we could get a lot done and not be on the 405 for an hour every day. It was fun to have this to focus on. 2020 was f— up.”

“It felt like being a kid again, being able to be with your friends and not have to go in when the street lights come on,” added Snoop. “We can have a friendly argument and then talk about football, basketball, whatever. We want to show the youngsters how to grow into Ice Cube, Too Short, 40, and Snoop Dogg. How you can grow into your 50s and still be relevant.”

Prior to Friday’s formal release, the record was released via blockchain earlier this year. Friday’s drop includes previously unreleased songs.

When the group’s first song dropped, Snoop praised the group.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement, “so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

That single now has 28 million streams on YouTube, alone. See it below.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM