Remember When Kenny Rogers and Ronnie Milsap Covered a Barbra Streisand and Kim Carnes Duet in 1987?

In 1984, Barbra Streisand and Kim Carnes released “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine”. The song, a Top 10 single, was written solely by Carnes. “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine” is part of Streisand’s Emotion album.

“Make No Mistake, He’s Mine” is about two women in love with the same man. The song says in part, “I don’t wanna know where he goes / Each might when he leaves / Make no mistake / He’s mine / He’s mine.”

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Following “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine”, Streisand released one more single, ironically also with Carnes. After not releasing another single for eight years, in 1992, Streisand returned with “Hooked On The Memory”. Streisand sings the song from her Lovescape album with Carnes and Neil Diamond.

Why Kenny Rogers and Ronnie Milsap Covered “Make No Mistake, He’s Mine” by Barbra Streisand and Kim Carnes

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“Make No Mistake, He’s Mine” is a song that is very much from a female point of view. So it’s surprising that Rogers and Milsap covered this song, but they did, albeit from a man’s perspective.

In 1987, Rogers and Milsap released “Make No Mistake, She’s Mine”, as part of Rogers’ I Prefer The Moonlight record. It was Rogers who reportedly had the idea for the two to record this song when they were touring together. Rogers wanted to be able to share the stage with Milsap for at least one song.

The last Grammy Award Rogers won is for this song. Milsap also included their spin on this duet for his 1987 Heart & Soul project.

Carnes sings on the track of this song for Rogers and Milsap. However, this is far from the first time Carnes and Rogers were connected musically. In 1980, Rogers and Carnes had a massive crossover hit with “Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer”. The song, on Rogers’ Gideon album, was written by Carnes and her husband, David Ellingson. Carnes and Ellington actually wrote all of the songs on Gideon.

In 1984, Rogers released “What About Me?”, a song he sings with Carnes and James Ingram. Although the collaboration did not do well at country radio, it did reach No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart.

Interestingly, after “Make No Mistake, She’s Mine”, Rogers didn’t have another No. 1 single until “Buy Me A Rose” in 1999. That song, which he sings with Billy Dean and Alison Krauss, is Rogers’ final song to reach the top of the charts.

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