Remembering When a Band Replaced Its Lead Singer Weeks Before Appearing at Live Aid in 1985

The acts involved in Live Aid likely realized what a huge musical moment it was. Established acts snapped up the chance to show people why they were so beloved. Newer acts eagerly looked to make a statement.

Now imagine you were in one of those bands chosen to play. And your lead singer skedaddles weeks before the show. The Power Station faced that very scenario. But they rose above it thanks to a spirited replacement.

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Palmer’s Departure

Power Station formed when Duran Duran decided to split off into side projects for a year or so in the mid-80s. Bassist John Taylor and guitarist Andy Taylor hired Tony Thompson from Chic on drums. Originally, they thought of doing an album with a series of rotating lead singers.

But when Robert Palmer sang with them, they decided the search was over. Palmer fronted the band on their 1985 debut album. The crunching hit singles “Some Like It Hot” and “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” proved that this was a supergroup that more than lived up to the hype of its lineup.

The band conducted a short tour in 1985 and then signed up for Live Aid. But Palmer thought twice of committing. He decided that The Power Station was best left as a one-off project so that he could continue his solo career. He left the band just a few weeks before the July 1985 date for Live Aid.

Des Barres in Relief

Around that same time, Michael Des Barres was hanging out in Miami, helping actor Don Johnson of Miami Vice put together an album. He received a call from his agent explaining that he needed to hurry to an important audition. It was Power Station calling to see if he’d replace Palmer.

By that time, Des Barres had fronted several rock bands in his jack-of-all-trades career, one which included formidable success as a songwriter and an actor. He auditioned separately for John Taylor and Andy Taylor. They’d already been impressed by him when he opened for Duran Duran with his short-lived band Chequered Past.

Des Barres got the gig and began preparations for the Live Aid show. It likely surprised many of the fans in the audience who knew Power Station from their videos when they saw Des Barres in front of the group instead of Palmer. But the irrepressible Des Barres seized the opportunity to display his skills as a rocker and showman.

The Performance

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Power Station delivered a solid two-song set, with “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” the undisputed highlight. During the song, Des Barres pranced around the stage and revved up the audience without a hint of any concern about how he’d be received in replacing Palmer.

Unfortunately, we never had the chance to truly see what a Des Barres-led Power Station might resemble if they continued recording. Des Barres appeared on just a single soundtrack song with the band. Squabbles between John and Andy Taylor soon put a kibosh on their future.

Years later, the band would reunite with Robert Palmer back in the fold for another album. But their most memorable live appearance was energized by Michael Des Barres’ last-minute heroics.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images