Remembering When Bruce Springsteen Delivered a Career-Defining Performance That Proved He Had International Appeal in 1975

For over six decades, Bruce Springsteen proved to the world why he was called The Boss. From selling over 140 million albums to grossing over $2 billion in touring, the hitmaker eventually entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the late 1990s. Considered one of the Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone, Springsteen had more than a few historic moments. And while he continues to tour, back in 1975, he delivered a performance that solidified his status as an international star.

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On Tuesday, November 18, 1975, Springsteen prepared to perform in Europe for the first time in his career. With the night holding such a special moment in his career, the singer was under a massive amount of stress to win over fans in the United Kingdom. At the time, Springsteen was on his Born to Run Tour when he entered the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

With fans packing the venue, Springsteen’s team wanted to broadcast the show over the radio. While preparing to offer the concert to fans all over the world, the idea was canceled at the last second after Springsteen’s manager, Mike Appel, was concerned over the singer’s mood at the time of the concert. Still, that didn’t stop The Boss from performing hits like “Thunder Road,” “She’s the One,” and “Jungleland.”

Although Appel pulled the plug on broadcasting the performance, thankfully, the footage was preserved and officially released on DVD in November 2005. Since then, Hammersmith Odeon, London ‘75 has been reissued on CD and vinyl.

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Fans Declare Bruce Springsteen’s Show The “Best “Coolest F****** Concert”

But what about Springsteen’s mood the night of the concert? Traveling internationally was a first for the singer. Already feeling the pressure, reports suggested that he grew uncontrollable when noticing a large amount of hype and publicity surrounding his performance.

With London ready to see what The Boss had to offer, Springsteen apparently started to rip down posters that read, “Finally London is ready for Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.”

Now, over 50 years later, fans continue to relive the special night with comments reading:

“That is arguably one of, if not the best, versions of Thunder Road. Just his vocal, accompanied by a piano, is magnificent. A real artist at work.” “That’s by far the best Thunder road I’ve heard!! His voice has something special here.” “There is something sacred about this. So raw and passionate. Bruce at his best.” “Nothing is more exhausting than a Springsteen concert! 3+ hours, non-stop energy. Seen him six times. Never disappointed.” “This might be the coolest f****** concert film ever.”

Appel might have been worried about Springsteen’s mood before the show, but at the end of the night, he delivered a performance packed with passion, energy, and raw emotion. Turning a night filled with pressure into one of the defining moments of his career, the concert remains a snapshot of a young artist on the verge of global superstardom.

(Photo by KMazur/WireImage)