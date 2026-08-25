Revered Outlaw Country Musician Dies Following Cancer Battle: “He Left His Mark”

When stepping into the studio, Levi Herman wasn’t looking to record the next No. 1 hit. Instead, he looked to make a connection. Often considering himself a poet over a musician, Herman traveled the country alongside acts like Stumpy. Leaving his mark on the genre, sadly, the musician passed away on August 24 after battling cancer.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Herman never lost his passion for music. Fighting through the illness, the musician gained the respect of not just fans, but fellow musicians like Dallas Moore and Zac Kellum. After the news of his passing spread online, Moore shared a post on Facebook, writing, “RIP Levi Herman. Godspeed, Old Friend. Live forever.”

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While no cause of death has been released, the tributes for Herman continued to pour in. Brandi Colt added her own tribute, writing, “Levi was the kind of person who stood firmly for what he believed and for the people he believed in. If he told you he was going to do something, you could trust that he meant it. That kind of genuine character is rare.” She added, “Levi will be deeply missed and remembered by so many of us. He left his mark on the people who knew him, and that matters.”

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Levi Herman Was Positive About Cancer Fight

Colt noted how they were more than friends. Getting the chance to collaborate in the studio together, she urged fans to give it a listen. “He also left us some music. A few years ago, Andrew had the privilege of recording some of his music, and we’d love for you to honor our friend by giving it a listen and streaming his songs. Rest easy, Levi. We’ll remember you.”

Just a sample of the love that Herman carried, the musician never hid his cancer battle. Keeping fans updated throughout his journey, he once shared a positive update, writing, “The tumor load is officially gone for now and I just have the lesions on my liver to deal with now. Looks like my organs are getting back into place and my intestines are getting back into shape. My appetite is better than it has been in a long time and I am starting to feel like myself again.”

At that same time, Herman prepared to begin immunotherapy to help fight the cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, “Immunotherapy is treatment that uses the body’s immune system, usually your own, to attack cancer.”

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With tributes pouring in and fans streaming Herman’s music, those closest to him made sure his legacy wouldn’t be forgotten. Through his poetry, music, and friendships, Herman left behind far more than a collection of songs.

(Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)