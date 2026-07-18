Riley Green Addresses the Viral Megan Moroney Theory Surrounding “POS Like Me”

Riley Green is easily one of the biggest bachelors in country music. Although he promises he remains single while expanding his stardom, there have been more than a few rumors that linked him to not just Megan Moroney but also Ella Langley. While the three singers continue to deny any connection between their songs, some fans couldn’t help but see the similarities between Green’s “POS Like Me” and Moroney’s “Who Hurt You?” Hoping to clear the air surrounding the lyrics, Green insisted it had nothing to do with Moroney.

Not focusing on the dating rumors that followed the two for some time, Green faced a new sea of speculation when he decided to tease “POS Like Me” the same day that Moroney released her latest album, Cloud 9. Moroney also included the song “Who Hurt You?” on the album, leading some fans to believe she wrote it about Green.

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Speaking with Billboard about the rumors, Green said that he wrote the song for his fans. “What I was doing was I was playing this song that I’d written, you know, for my fans. And I wrote ‘POS’ like six months before that.” As for promoting the track on the same day as Cloud 9, he added, “It just happened to be that day I was at home and I was wanting to post a song.”

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Breaking Down The Lyrics From Megan Moroney And Riley Green

Looking at the lyrics, “POS Like Me” had Green singing about watching his name being tossed around. “You can drag every letter of my name / On a chain through the Mississippi mud…” He continued, “You can blame it all on me / Even say I’m an SOB, hell I might be.”

Moving over to Moroney’s “Who Hurt You,” the song included the lyrics, “The devil went down to Georgia / Then he crossed the ‘Bama line.” With Green from Alabama, it only added fuel to the rumors. If that wasn’t enough, she pushed forward with, “You said you needed less flashy, more fun / Oh, of course she’s twenty-one.”

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With both songs highlighting themes of betrayal and heartbreak, it’s easy to see how fans could find a connection. But according to Green, he had little time for romance. “It’s really not that easy to meet a girl when you’re doing what we’re doing,”

The only relationship Green seemed to care about at the time was his own career, but he made it clear that fans shouldn’t read too much into his lyrics.

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Audacy)