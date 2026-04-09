Rising Rocker Suffers “Acute Brain Injury” and Fractured Neck, Band Drops Out of Coachella and Postpones Tour

Just last year, the Lambrini Girls released their debut studio album with Who Let the Dogs Out. The album should not be confused with the hit song from the Baha Men. Consisting of Phoebe Lunny and Selin Macierira-Bosgelmez, the Lambrini Girls celebrated the album’s success as it topped the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart. Keeping that momentum going in 2026, the band planned for a massive tour and even a performance at Coachella. But sadly, it all came crashing down after the band announced they needed to postpone all shows.

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Sharing a cheeky post on Instagram, the Lambrini Girls explained how Lunny suffered a fractured neck in Australia. At the time, the group took Lunny to get examined, but the doctors misdiagnosed her. Able to get the right treatment, the band admitted that doctors ordered Lunny not to fly or take the stage for the next six weeks.

Not wanting the injury to worsen, the Lambrini Girls decided to pull the plug on their upcoming shows. “We have to pull out of Coachella and reschedule our whole American headline tour. Long story short: I fractured my neck and have an acute brain injury.”

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Lambrini Girls Not Able To Make Coachella

The Lambrini Girls apologized to their fans in the United States who hoped to see them in the coming months. Labeling it “dark time”, the band promised to return at a future date. With none of the shows canceled, the new dates have the group taking over the US this summer in New York. Other shows were moved to September and October.

While able to move the dates around, the Lambrini Girls couldn’t do the same for Coachella. With the festival locked into a strict schedule, the band was forced to step away from the lineup entirely. “We are so gutted guys. We want to be there so badly. If it was a broken leg, I would do a Dave Grohl and play it. This isn’t something we are taking lightly, and we are really sad. We hope and pray there’s some universe we get to play next year instead.”

With fans understanding and sending love and support to the group, the Lambrini Girls are now focused on recovery and getting back to full strength. While the setback put a pause on their biggest plans, they insisted the year wasn’t over just yet.

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)