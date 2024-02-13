Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Reunite for Summer 2024 North American Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have revealed their North American tour through the summer of 2024. The Can’t Let Go Tour kicks off on June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will stretch across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on September 1 in Vail, Colorado.



The tour features performances at amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses, and other historic venues. Supporting Plant and Krauss will be guitarist JD McPherson, bassist Dennis Crouch, drummer Jay Bellerose, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar.



Tickets for the Can’t Let Go Tour go on sale Friday, February 16th, following a series of pre-sales beginning on February 14th.

This marks the first time the duo has performed together since releasing their second collaborative album, Raise The Roof in 2021. The album debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 at No. 7 and spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Americana chart.



Plant and Krauss released their debut album Raising Sand in 2007, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock chart and No. 2 on the Country and 200 charts. Raising Sand also earned the duo a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2009 as well as the same award at the Americana Music Honors & Awards a year earlier.



In January 2024, Plant also announced a U.K. headlining tour with his band Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian, with dates running in March and July of 2024.

Can’t Let Go 2024 Tour Dates:



6/2- Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

6/4 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater*

6/5 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater*

6/7 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

6/8 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field*

6/11 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

6/12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival* #

6/14 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater*

6/15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*

6/18 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

6/19 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

8/8 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater*

8/9 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater*

8/11 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Music Festival !

8/13 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

8/14 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

8/16 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD^ 8/17 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD^

8/19 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

8/21 – Murphy’s, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre*

8/22 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater*

8/24 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

8/25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater*

8/26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater*

8/28 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera*

8/29 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera*

8/31 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater*

9/1 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

*w/ JD McPherson

! on-sale June 1st

^on-sale March 25th

