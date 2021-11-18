Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Slate of Live Shows and Streams

With the release of their first new album, Raise The Roof, in over 14 years set for Friday, November 19, songwriting duo Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced some upcoming livestreams and late-night performances for fans to check out.

On the day of their release (Nov. 19) at 1 pm Eastern Time, the duo will join forces with YouTube to present a global livestream. Backed by an “all-star” band in Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, the duo will debut a selection of songs from Raise The Roof exclusively for audiences on the platform.

Earlier that morning, Plant and Krauss will appear for an interview on CBS Mornings, and later that night, they will be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The next morning (Nov. 20), the stalwart duo will bring more music to CBS Saturday Morning.

Following the YouTube livestream on Friday (Nov. 19), fans can also visit NPR Music’s YouTube channel for a virtual Listening Party at 2 pm Eastern. In addition to a full playback of Raise The Roof, Plant and Krauss will join critic Ann Powers for a discussion of the album. RSVP here.

It’s a major moment for the blissful duo, comprised of the singer-songwriter Krauss and the former Led Zeppelin frontman Plant.

Building on the Grammy success of their 2007 record, Raising Sand, Plant and Krauss have released a number of singles before the release date of Raise The Roof. Those singles include “Can’t Let Go,” “It Don’t Bother Me” and “High and Lonesome,” which you can check out below.

Earlier this week, we released our review of Raise The Roof, which you can read here.

Raise The Roof Tracklist

1. Quattro (World Drifts In)

2. The Price of Love

3. Go Your Way

4. Trouble With My Lover

5. Searching for My Love

6. Can’t Let Go

7. It Don’t Bother Me

8. You Led Me to The Wrong

9. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

Photo by David McClister, courtesy Shore Fire Media