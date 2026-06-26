Rock Legend Puts Tour on Hold To Care for His Ailing Mother

While Tom Morello was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023 with Rage Against the Machine, the famed musician had no interest in retiring. Instead, he continued to expand his career, which dates back to the 1970s. With summer kicking off, Morello hoped to make it one of the best yet with a slew of shows. But sadly, he recently canceled tour dates after having to return home to take care of his ailing mother.

On Thursday, Morello posted an update on his Instagram, revealing that his mother, who is 102, had been taken to the hospital. “Dear friends, fans and comrades, my dear mom, Mary Morello is back in the hospital and I’m headed home to help look after her.”

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Not giving an exact date when he would return, Morello added, “Rocking the UK & Europe with you all this summer has been incredible and I can’t wait to be back with you and continue this movement that we started. With much love, unity and power.” At the bottom of the post, the musician announced he would not be appearing at the Tons of Rock Festival or the BBK Music Legends Festival.

[RELATED: Tom Morello Dishes on Rage Against the Machine’s Future After Canceled Shows]

Tons of Rock And BBK Announce Acts To Replace Tom Morello

For fans heartbroken over not getting to see Morello in concert, the post added that refunds would be available for those who purchased tickets to his shows in London and Paris.

Needing to find replacement acts, Tons of Rock stated that The Hellacopters would be filling in for Morello. And BBK Music Legends called on the Beat to turn their set into a full-blown performance.

Although not the news fans wanted to hear, most shared their love for not just Morello but his mother. “Mary was my father’s favorite teacher at Libertyville HS. I play him Rage while he tells me stories about her and how much she talked about you. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Having such an impact on those around her, another person added, “your mom taught my mom history. She said she was a great teacher and influence. Sending you all our love peace and gratitude for the guidance and inspiration that has been passed down.”

Not just the mother of Morello, Mary has built a legacy all her own. And with her son by her side, fans hope she’ll be back home soon.

(Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)