Rock Musician Behind Cult-Favorite 70s Band Backed by Led Zeppelin Has Died

Bobby Pickett has died. The bassist and vocalist, who was best known for his work with Detective, died on Oct. 24, the band announced on Facebook.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and bandmate, Bobby Pickett, bassist and vocalist for Detective,” the post read. “Bobby was an extraordinary musician whose talent, creativity, and musicianship earned the admiration and respect of everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

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“But beyond his remarkable abilities as a bassist and vocalist, it was Bobby’s character that truly set him apart,” the post continued. “He was a man of integrity, kindness, and quiet strength, qualities that earned him not only the respect of his fellow band members but also their genuine affection and friendship.”

The post, which was penned by Pickett’s Detective bandmates, went on to note that “the music we created together will always be part of Bobby’s legacy, but it is the man behind the music whom we will remember most.”

“Rest in peace, Bobby,” the post concluded. “Your music lives on as will our memories of you.”

What to Know About Detective

Detective was formed in 1976, the same year the band was signed to Led Zeppelin’s Swan Song label.

Drummer John Hyde, vocalist Michael Des Barres, guitarist Michael Monarch, and Pickett released their self-titled debut album the following year. It was followed up shortly thereafter by their sophomore release, It Takes One to Know One.

The band ended up calling it quits in 1979, before they could finish recording their third album.

“In some ways, of course, it was great to be so closely associated with Led Zeppelin,” Hyde once said. “But this was very much their vanity label, and we were treated as such. At the time, the whole Zeppelin camp was somewhat in disarray. This was reflected in the lack of support we got on promotion and marketing fronts.”

“When the band started, we had offers from other labels, such as Columbia. With hindsight, maybe we should have gone with them,” he added. “However, the truth is that the label was dysfunctional. It’s not as if we could pick up the phone and call Jimmy Page or Robert Plant to discuss any problems we might have been having.”

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