Rock Pioneer Passes Away at 72 Days After Receiving Major San Diego Music Honor

While only with the punk band The Penetrators for a few years, it was more than enough for Gary Heffern to establish himself as a leading voice in the genre. Formed in San Diego during the late 1970s, the group released hits like “Walk the Beat” and “Stimulation.” Sadly, the band parted ways in 1984 but occasionally reunited for live performances. And on Friday, Heffern and the rest of the group were inducted into the San Diego Music Hall of Fame. But sadly, the celebration didn’t last long as Heffern passed away a few days later.

Passing away on Sunday, Heffern was found by his niece at his home in Rovaniemi, Finland. He was 72. While no cause of death has been released at this time, it was known that the singer had suffered from complications from Type 2 diabetes. It was at the Hall of Fame event in San Diego that the DJ Jim McInnes highlighted the legacy that Heffern helped create in the city. “They became the top dogs in San Diego around 1980 or ’81. They were so hot, they were able to sell out Golden Hall.”

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Posting a picture of Heffern on Facebook, his longtime friend, David Ybarra, remembered the titan he was. “My friend Gary Heffern passed away. On a music level, Gary was a titan amongst men. He was the singer for the band The Penetrators, a monster, ground breaking band. That band was quite something, a movement, if you will.”

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The Lasting Impact Of Gary Heffern

Although the world knew Heffern for his time with The Penetrators, Ybarra promised that he carried that same passion throughout all aspects of his life. “On a friendship level, he was a mentor to me and he’s was my friend. The Penetrators just were entered into The San Diego Music Hall of Fame. We’ll deserved. Bless you as you approach your next adventure.”

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Fans filled the comment section with tributes. And for one fan, Heffern’s impact on the musicians in San Diego was unmistakable. “Oh noooo … the Penetrators were really influential on so many bands and musicians I knew growing up in San Diego. Fast forward to some music festival I was involved with, I think around the mid 90s, and I ran into him in Oregon and we had a really enjoyable hang.”

Ybarra called Heffern a “titan amongst men,” and San Diego appeared to agree. Just days before his passing, the city that watched The Penetrators become “top dogs” finally gave the band its place in the San Diego Music Hall of Fame. For Heffern, the honor arrived just in time.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)