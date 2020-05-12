In conjunction with Roland’s announcement of their new Zenology Software Synthesizer, the company also expands their Roland Cloud platform, offering more than 50 authentic Roland software synthesizers and sound libraries, multiple membership levels and a Lifetime Key access to a single Roland software instrument.

With this announcement, the company’s roland.com website becomes the primary portal for all cloud activity. Other enhancements include new membership plan options, Lifetime Key purchases, international availability with multi-language and local currency support, and a refreshed “Roland Cloud Manager” app that now offers access to new sounds for compatible hardware owners.

Users sign up for free Roland account to access the Roland Cloud Manager, without needing to use a credit card. With a Roland Account as their passport, users receive free features like the ZENOLOGY Lite Software Synthesizer and select hardware patches. They can also purchase memberships, Lifetime Keys, and sound expansions, with more to come.

Further info from the press release reveals: “A Lifetime Key gives the purchaser access to a single Roland software instrument of their choosing, with continuous use privileges available for as long as their Roland Account is active. Lifetime Key purchasers also receive ongoing free updates and the benefits of cloud-based mobility when signing into Roland Cloud Manager on any compatible computer.

Roland Cloud Manager keeps everything current and organized while allowing users to create and manage a Roland Account. Members can also manage all ZEN-Core compatible Roland hardware, access ZEN-Core Sound Packs, and use ZENOLOGY as a librarian from one centralized location within Roland Cloud Manager.

Roland Cloud now offers three membership levels: Core, Pro, and Ultimate, with both monthly and annual pricing options available. All paid membership levels start with a free 30-day trial of Ultimate. In addition, anyone signed up for a free Roland Account can explore the ZENOLOGY Lite software synth featuring 176 tones and six drum kits, access sounds for Roland hardware, and more.

Core: (USD $29.99/year or $2.99/month) Explore ZENOLOGY and ZEN-Core Sound Packs and purchase Lifetime Keys. Includes the ZENOLOGY Software Synthesizer featuring over 3,000 tones and access to all ZEN-Core Sound Packs for software.

Pro: (USD $99/year or $9.99/month) Unlimited access to the TR-808 and D-50, ZENOLOGY Pro (full-edit version available fall 2020), with access to all ZEN-Core Sound Packs and Wave and Model Expansions for software, plus Anthology, TERA, FLAVR, Drum Studio, and all software patches and patterns.

Ultimate: (USD $199/year or $19.99/month) Unlimited access to all software instruments and sounds. Includes ZENOLOGY Pro (full-edit version available fall 2020), all ZEN-Core Sound Packs, all Wave and Model Expansions, all Legendary and SRX collections, Anthology, TERA, FLAVR, Drum Studio, and all software patches and patterns.”

Sign up here for a free Roland Account and start using Roland Cloud today.

Roland Cloud Minimum System Requirements: macOS 10.9 or Windows 7 SP1, and a 64-bit DAW or plug-in host that supports VST, AU or AAX instrument plug-ins.