Roland’s new TD-07KV V-Drums is a compact and affordable kit that allows you to practice quietly, trigger sounds in software-based drum instruments for studio or live playing and record direct into your preferred DAW.

Electronic drums have come a long way since their introduction over two decades ago. Roland has been a pioneer with their acclaimed V-Drums family, offering a realistic feel similar to acoustic drum kits. The TD-07KV continues the legacy, offering authentic Roland mesh-head snare and tom pads, large V-Cymbals, premium drum sounds, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and much more.

The TD-07KV is outfitted with double-ply, tension-adjustable mesh drumheads for snare and toms, a PDX-8 8-inch snare pad features independent head and rim zones for assigning different sounds, while three PDX-6A 6-inch tom pads offer single-zone triggering. The kit also includes CY-8 12-inch pads for crash and ride, a 10-inch hi-hat with integrated pedal, and a KD-10 kick pad. The custom drum stand provides a firm, steady foundation, while precision clamps tightly hold all components in place.

The powerful TD-07 sound module is the brains behind the TD-O7KV. According to Roland, the module is filled with acoustic drums and percussion captured in precise detail in pro studios, brought to life with advanced V-Drums technologies that make them behave just like their acoustic counterparts. There’s a wide range of electronic percussion too, plus deep editing tools for personalizing every sound. Players can easily change out and tune drums, add damping, change the ambient environment, and use individual EQs and transient editors to shape sounds to studio-level perfection.

Mesh heads minimize pad noise, while special damping in the kick pad reduces noise and vibration. Even the stand components are designed to reduce vibration and noise transfer, and Roland offers a range of optional Noise Eater accessories for further reduction if needed.

Another excellent feature is onboard Bluetooth. Users can call up tracks on a smartphone, tablet, or computer and wirelessly hear the audio through the module alongside the drums. MIDI transmission over Bluetooth is also supported, allowing users to record MIDI data in music apps cable-free.

Via USB, users can record discrete audio and MIDI drum tracks in any Mac/Windows DAW, or trigger sounds in software-based drum instruments for studio or live playing.

The TD-07KV also integrates seamlessly with Melodics™, a Mac/Windows software application that offers a growing selection of free drum lessons to develop rhythm, timing, and muscle memory. Access to 40 lessons is provided for free, with unlimited lesson access available with a subscription.

Availability & Pricing:

The TD-07KV is available now for $999.99.

Manufacturer’s Info: https://www.roland.com/global/products/td-07kv/