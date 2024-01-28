‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Finally Meets “Hero” Who Inspired Her Audition Song

From the moment Ruby Leigh stepped on the stage of The Voice, coaches like Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend knew the power of her voice. With each week bringing new challenges, the singer consistently proved herself to be a top talent on the show. She eventually made it all the way to the finals with Huntley. Although Huntley ended up winning Season 24, Leigh isn’t letting the loss hold her back as she looks ahead to the future. She recently shared some of the famous musicians she met along the way.

Leigh admitted to Country Now that it was her sister who signed her up for The Voice. And she auditioned with an Alice Cooper song. Fast-forward to today and Leigh posted a picture of her meeting musician Ryan Roxie, who played with Alice Cooper.

Enjoying her time in the spotlight, Leigh also met Dirk Verbeuren, the drummer from the metal band Megadeth. And keeping the good times rolling, she also snapped a picture with Bjorn Englen, who played bass for Quiet Riot. Sharing numerous images on Instagram, Leigh captioned the post, “What a great day.”

The Two Coaches Ruby Leigh Keeps in Touch with

Discussing her time on The Voice with Lincoln News Now, Leigh explained how the competition helped her voice reach millions of people. “It’s really cool to see all the new people that I’ve been able to reach by being on the show, which is honestly my favorite thing about it,” she said. “And I have all these new fans that have never seen me before, would never get the chance to see me, that know about me now. So I think that’s one of the best parts about being on the show and all those years leading up to it. I think that’s why this is, like, my big moment.”

While Leigh navigates her way through country music, she revealed she has contact information for not only McEntire but Horan as well. “I still have her email. I hope to stay in contact with her throughout my career,” she said. “I actually have Niall’s email too, which is funny, so hopefully I can stay in contact with all of them.”

With icons like McEntire on her side, the sky is the limit for the upcoming country star.

Photo courtesy of NBC