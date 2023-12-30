Ruby Leigh Recalls Unexpected Encounter With Huntley Before ‘The Voice’ Auditions: “I Thought He Was a Random Guy”

Battling each week, hoping to find herself in the finale of The Voice, Ruby Leigh made her dream come true. Having placed second on the show, the singer shared her excitement about her time on The Voice, being home for the holidays, and what the future holds for her. About her experience on the show, Leigh recently revealed how she first met season winner Huntley before realizing he was a contestant on the show.

Speaking with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about the process of making it on The Voice, Leigh recalled a night before the blind auditions. Not knowing any of the other contestants, the singer decided to spend time practicing her yodeling in her hotel room. That yodeling became a signature for her on The Voice. Still, not realizing she was belting past the no-noise hour, she suddenly froze when Huntley pounded on her door. Leigh laughed, “He said ‘I’m from (expletive) Virginia and never heard anything like that. That was awesome.’ I didn’t even know he was on the show. I thought he was a random guy.”

Ready to Sing More than Country

While Leigh didn’t bring home the crown, she shared her love for Huntley. “I feel so happy for Huntley. He’s so deserving and such a nice person,” she said. “If I had to lose to anyone, I’m glad it was him. I feel like I won, too. There are so many people who would’ve never heard of me [otherwise].” The singer also noted how The Voice coach Reba McEntire wants to stay in touch. “I have her email to reach out to her. If I ever need anything, she’s there,” Leigh said. “All the coaches came to me. John [Legend] and Gwen [Stefani] said I was their favorite. Gwen said something exciting to me I can’t share. We’ll see if it works out.”

Leigh is preparing for an upcoming New Year’s Eve show that is sold out and aims to show fans she sings more than country. “I sing a little bit of everything—rock, blues, pop, not just country. It’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of stories. I’ve got so many stories of my time in California, new things I tried and experienced, stories of me and Reba, funny things that didn’t air on the show.”

