Goosebumps: Watch Zach Bryan Dedicate Song to Fallen NYPD Officer as Crowd Erupts in “USA” Chants

Zach Bryan fans don’t only love his music. The “Something in the Orange” singer often adds a special, personal touch to his concerts. On Wednesday (March 20) Bryan invited a 17-year-old fan onstage to perform “Heading South.” And during a Saturday (March 30) show at Long Island’s UBS Arena, the country star paid tribute to a fallen New York City police officer.

Zach Bryan Dedicates ‘Jake’s Piano/Long Island’ To Fallen NYPD Officer

Officer Jonathan Diller was shot and killed Monday (March 25) during what should have been a routine traffic stop in Queens. According to police reports, Diller and a fellow officer approached an illegally parked SUV and asked the two men inside to move the vehicle. Instead, the SUV’s passenger opened fire, hitting Diller in the torso below his bulletproof vest and fatally wounding the 31-year-old husband and father.

Diller lived with his wife and 1-year-old son in Massapequa Park on Long Island — roughly 20 miles from where Zach Bryan performed.

The GRAMMY winner addressed Diller’s tragic death from the stage. A projector broadcasted Diller’s picture as Bryan spoke.

“I want to say that this is heartbreaking, and I can’t even imagine,” Bryan said. “So I’m going to try my best to sing this without messing it up.”

“Just know that I respect and love you guys so much,” he continued. “I’m so sorry.”

Bryan then began singing “Jake’s Piano/Long Island” from his self-titled 2023 album. The words took on a heartbreaking new meaning as the country star sang them for Diller. And, Lord, I’ve been tryin’ to smile like you told me / Laugh like the old me, it comes out all wrong / The best parts of you are here, but you’re still gone.

‘Goosebumps”: ‘ Crowd Chants, ‘USA, USA’

“That’s for Officer Jonathan Diller,” Bryan said after the song ended, to deafening applause. He further dedicated the performance to “any cop, any EMS, city first responders.”

“We love the s*** out of you, seriously,” the “Heading South” singer said. “You’re so brave.”

Zach Bryan’s tribute to Jonathan Diller at last night’s concert was powerful enough, but then this Long Island arena instantly busted out into a proud and patriotic “USA USA” chant. Was awesome to witness the moment in person. Gives you goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/tkAsDgxuLe — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) March 31, 2024

Chants of “USA, USA,” began to swell in the crowd. “Was awesome to witness the moment in person,” wrote former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-New York, on X/Twitter. “Gives you goosebumps.”

Other attendees also took to social media to comment on the gravity of the moment. “What a touching tribute to a true hero,” New York political activist Maekyla Massey wrote.

Yesterday evening, I got to see Zach Bryan dedicate his performance of ‘Jake’s Piano – Long Island’ to fallen officer Jonathan Diller. What a touching tribute to a true hero 💙🖤. pic.twitter.com/88L5NqQ2g3 — Maekyla Massey (@MaekylaMassey) April 1, 2024

