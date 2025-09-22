Here’s the Full List of Returning and Leaving Coaches on ‘The Voice’ Season 28

Back in February, The Voice kicked off 2025 with season 27. Welcoming stars like John Legend, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé, the season ended with singer Adam David winning. He just happened to be coached by Bublé. Marking his second consecutive win, the singer joined an elite group of former coaches that included Niall Horan, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. But with season 28 premiering tonight, which coaches decided to return and which ones said goodbye?

Tonight, fans will get their first look at a new group of aspiring artists. But at the same time, they will watch a new lineup of coaches. Although each coach has competed on the show before, it should come as no surprise that Bublé decided to return. Looking to add a third consecutive win to his career, the singer had some stiff competition with Snoop Dogg, Horan, and country star Reba McEntire.

Although there to help the contestants display their talents and hopefully land a record deal, the coaches, like the singers, also wanted to win. With Levine, Legend, and Ballerini bowing out after season 27, Bublé was the only coach to return. And again, Bublé hoped to make history by winning for a third time.

Snoop Dogg “Trusting His Spirit” During New Season Of ‘The Voice’

Speaking about season 28, Reba, who coached on the show before, admitted that the new group of singers had some amazing talent. “I think the competition this season is better than I’ve ever seen. It’s incredible.”

For Snoop, who was a fan of the show before coaching, he promised, “I haven’t seen this much talent on one show before, and I’ve watched many episodes and seasons of The Voice. This seems like all four coaches have strong teams.”

With Horan, Reba, and Bublé all holding at least one win, Snoop looked to add his name to the list. “I’m trusting my spirit, but to be honest with you, the win is the relationship I get with these singers. That’s the win. Regardless of if they win on the show or not, I think the relationship we built and we become friends and I can help them in their careers outside of this, that’s the real win.”

While Snoop was just happy to be there, don’t miss the season 28 premiere of The Voice, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)