‘The Voice’ Star Niall Horan Reunites With NBC Page Nearly a Decade After Heart Transplant Wish

While most teenagers deal with heartbreak, school, and raging hormones, Taylor Rand found herself fighting for her life. At just 14 years old, she was diagnosed with Myocarditis and needed a heart transplant. Her health worsened when she fell ill while attending a school trip to the Grand Canyon. Thankfully, Rand received her heart transplant and even gained a special gift from Make-A-Wish that had her meet Niall Horan. And now, years later, the two linked up once again on The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recalling that difficult time in her life, Rand explained how it was a “really dark time.” “I had organ failure, heart failure, and needed a heart transplant due to this virus that just attacked my heart.” Being placed at the top of the organ donation list, she reached out to Make-A-Wish for some much-needed support. And her request – attend the American Music Awards.

Able to make any wish possible, the organization did more than snag Rand a ticket to the event in 2017. She also got to meet Horan. Spending time together, the night remained a highlight in Rand’s life during that difficult time.

Courtesy Taylor Rand

[RELATED: Early Look: Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, & Michael Bublé Blend Styles in “The Joker” Cover on ‘The Voice’ Premiere]

Niall Horan Labeled “Absolutely Fabulous” By NBC Page

Jump forward to now, and Rand found herself working as an NBC Page. Exactly what is an NBC Page – it is a 12-month program that offers participants experience on shows like The Kelly Clarkson Show, Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Besides helping out on the shows, the Pages were considered NBC ambassadors who also covered the NBC studio tour.

Applying to become an NBC Page, Rand was accepted. And when speaking with her supervisor, she recalled meeting Horan. “He’s absolutely fabulous, such a friendly person. I was a fan of One Direction when I was younger so this was a fun moment for me.”

Courtesy Taylor Rand

With Horan returning to The Voice for season 28, producers saw a great opportunity to reunite the two nearly 8 years later. Filming the experience, Rand was shocked that the singer still remembered her. “We had a side conversation after we filmed for about 20 minutes, just catching up and talking about life. It was really, really nice to be able to connect with him on-camera, but also off-camera as well. He’s so personable and so friendly, so that was so amazing.”

Continuing her journey as an NBC Page, Rand hoped her path would cross with Horan at least one more time. “I’ll be on the lot for sure in December, so maybe we can have a little reunion moment next time he’s here on ‘The Voice’ and catch up. I would love that.”

(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)