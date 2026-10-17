Sammy Hagar Says He Would “Love to Bury the Hatchet” With Alex Van Halen

For years, there had been nothing but silence between Sammy Hagar and Alex Van Halen. Although both artists played a crucial role in the legacy of Van Halen, the two often found themselves at odds with each other. And eventually, that disdain turned into silence that lasted decades. But now, Hagar hoped to put the grudge behind him and celebrate what the two accomplished with Van Halen. While Hagar might be ready, it seemed that Alex needed some more time after he labeled the singer a “complete idiot.”

When speaking with the Brazilian music journalist Marcelo Vieira, Alex was asked to give his comments about Hagar’s book, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock. Released in 2011, apparently, Alex didn’t get a copy. “I don’t know what he wrote, and I don’t wanna know. In my opinion, Sammy Hagar is a complete idiot.”

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Keeping his statement simple, Alex’s opinion eventually caught the attention of Hagar. Sitting down for an interview with Billboard, the singer had a different opinion of Alex. Instead of adding fuel to the fire, he presented peace. “I’ll put out an olive branch right now, and say it again a million times — I would love to bury the hatchet with Alex. I would love to be friends again. If we played music, mo’ better.”

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Sammy Hagar Doesn’t See The Point To Keep Feuding

Ready to celebrate rather than attack, Hagar could only imagine the day that he and Alex could share a conversation. And according to Hagar, “That would be awesome…. But I’m willing to forget anything and everything and be friends and bring the two [VAN HALEN] eras together like they should be.”

For Hagar, he found it incredibly difficult to keep that feud going. Although having more than a few regrets, the singer couldn’t understand Alex’s position. “He’s sticking with it, and why? I’m trying to get rid of that. Unification over separation. Let’s unify this world. That’s my dream and wish; if I could find a way to do that, there you go. That might be my future.”

Hagar couldn’t force Alex to pick up the phone, but he could make sure the door remained open. After everything the two accomplished together, maybe someday Alex would decide to walk through it. And maybe bringing the two eras of Van Halen together started with something as simple as a conversation.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)