Sara Evans Put on Voice Rest After Illness, Postpones Shows

Sara Evans shared the news with her fans that she had to postpone her upcoming shows through mid-October after being put on voice rest by her doctors.

Evans took to Instagram to share a message with her fans. “Thank you for understanding. I love you and I’ll see you soon! ♥️,” she wrote alongside the note.

“After being sick a few weeks ago my voice hasn’t rebounded as fast as the rest of me,” Evans wrote in an Instagram post. “I had an appointment with the amazing team of doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Clinic and they have put me on voice rest as a precautionary measure until the middle of October.”

“Which means I won’t be able to perform until then and won’t be able to host Closet Chaos (an Instagram Live show Evans hosts with her daughter Olivia) each week.”

Evans was scheduled to play New Haven, Kentucky on Sept. 25, Washington, Pennsylvania on Sept. 30, and Troy, New York on Oct. 3, North Charleston, South Carolina on Oct. 8, and Huntsville, Alabama on Oct. 12.

She concluded the note by saying “I hate having to miss shows and miss seeing you all, but I have to listen to the experts and make sure I can get back to doing what I love as fast as possible” before assuring her fans that “there’s nothing to worry about.”

Sara plans to be back on stage soon.

Friends and fans of the singer flocked to Evans’ Instagram page to send well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“Feel better! ❤️,” commented Deana Carter.

“Sending you virtual love & vitamin C,” wrote Kylie Morgan.

“Please get better soon my thoughts and prayers are with you I’m really gonna miss seeing You next weekend Get better quickly we miss you😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” added @florentino.john

“Oh no!!! Hope you feel better soon!! Will miss seeing you next week but your health is way more important and I will look forward to when I can see you back on stage! Hugs Sara!! ❤️❤️🙏,” shared @abbyp113.

Most recently, Evans sat down with American Songwriter in July to interview her daughter Olivia, who had released her debut single, “Of Course I Do.” The two discuss everything from the origins of Olivia’s new project to the passion she has for the musician lifestyle and more.

Check out that video below.



