Saweetie Brings Her “Icy” Feel to ‘Saturday Night Live’

On Friday (November 18), rap star Saweetie released her latest single, “Icy Chain.” She also released the track “Attitude” as part of the all-female hip-hop soundtrack for the new Halle Berry movie, Bruised.

But if that wasn’t enough, the emcee performed on Saturday Night Live, showcasing her newest single along with her biggest single to date, “Tap In.” Check out all the new music from Saweetie below.

SNL tweeted about her guest appearance (and that of the host, Marvel actor Simu Liu) ahead of the show, saying, “Simu Liu hosts with music from Saweetie THIS SATURDAY”

She began the night at SNL with her new single, “Icy Chain,” showing off red hair and a shimmery dress for a bodacious performance.

Last American Songwriter talked with Saweetie, in 2020, she told us: “For me, music is like playing dress-up. As a little girl, I loved playing dress-up. Getting the hairspray bottle or the flat iron and singing or rapping into the mirror. It was inspirational.”

She added: “Diamonds are a symbolic part of my life. I do believe that, under pressure, I always rise to the occasion. The pressure that comes with fame and notoriety has helped me become a better woman, a better businesswoman, a better person, a better girlfriend, a better sister, and a better daughter. I feel like I’m becoming a strong, educated, and wiser woman.”

Her second performance showed off her biggest hit to date, “Tap In” as well as a sample of her track “Best Friend,” which she originally released with Doja Cat.

Check out the studio version of her new single below, as well as the studio cut from the new Bruised soundtrack.

“Music comes with a lot of hardships and obstacles,” Saweetie previously told American Songwriter. “But if you’re successful, you get paid for the ideas you create. It’s a gift from God. I’m grateful that I’m able to do it. It’s exciting. It’s fascinating. I get to play dress up and I get to write songs and music that I love.”

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Audacy