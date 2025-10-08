Solo Artist Who Unsuccessfully Auditioned for ‘The Voice’ Before Returns as a Duo With His Best Friend, Makes It on Team Reba

Things usually work out better when your best friend is by your side. So was the case for Elliot Hunt, whose second audition for The Voice turned out much better than his first one.

Videos by American Songwriter

Last season, Hunt’s Blind Audition didn’t end with a chair turn. The coaches encouraged Hunt to try again, and he took that advice on the Oct. 7 episode of the show.

This time, however, Hunt decided to audition with his best friend, Chris Lillis. Together, the guys make up the duo Letter to Elise, a name they came up with as a nod to The Cure’s 1992 song of the same name.

Hunt was disappointed he didn’t turn a chair the first time around, but was confident things would be different his second time.

“We’re going to deliver the way I should’ve last year,” Hunt told the cameras. “We finally found our sound. We’ve been grinding for 10 years, playing city to city, trying to get that kind of audience that The Voice can give you with one audition.”

Hunt was proved correct, as Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire both turned their chairs amid the duo’s rendition of A-ha’s “Take On Me.”

“Y’all right up my alley,” Snoop told the guys, while McEntire complimented the pair’s harmonies.

Though Bublé didn’t turn his chair, he recognized Hunt from his last audition, and quipped that “this is what happens” when people take his advice.

In the end, Letter to Elise chose to join Team Reba.

“Not only were they singing, they were performing,” McEntire praised. “I’m thrilled to death they went with me. I love a duo, a trio, quartet, and those guys have got such great harmonies.”

Reba McEntire’s Return to The Voice

Ahead of season 28 of The Voice, McEntire opened up about her strategy for the competition in a YouTube video.

“It doesn’t matter what genre they’re singing,” she said. “If it touches my heart, I’m going to be turning around.”

“You never know, even if they’re not in my genre, maybe they see something in me that I could contribute to their career and help them out to win this show. And then to teach them what you’ve learned in your career, I’m really looking forward to that,” McEntire added. “Once they become a part of Team Reba, I get to become a part of their journey.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC

