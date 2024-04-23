Sick New World Fest 2024: Last-Minute Tickets, Set Times, & More

Sick New World Fest is coming in hot and will kick off this upcoming Saturday! The lineup has sparked a lot of buzz online from fans, too. System Of A Down and Slipknot are going to headline the massive rock event. A ton of other incredible artists are slated to perform as well, including A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Danny Elfman (yet, the famed composer), Primus, Spiritbox, Black Veil Brides, and many more. If you want to score last-minute tickets, we’ll break down how to get them.

Sick New World Fest will kick off on Saturday, April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Festival Ground. The fest may only be for one day, but there are also a ton of sideshows going on from Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28 as well.

Want to plan your day at Sick New World? The festival-runners just released the expected set times for the fest below:

Getting tickets might be tough, as they’re selling out fast. But it’s not going to be impossible. The festival website will be your main spot to get last-minute tickets, hotel bookings, and more. Just keep in mind that prices are going up and tickets are selling out quickly.

If you miss your chance to find decently-priced tickets through the fest website, we recommend checking Stubhub for tickets. This is our top pick for a secondary ticketing platform since they usually have tickets in stock for sold-out concerts and festivals alike. It’s worth checking! Plus, fans can get tickets to the sideshows for Sick New World through Stubhub as well.

This is your final call to get tickets to Sick New World! They’re going to be completely gone very soon.

Thursday, April 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues – Chevelle Sideshow

Thursday, April 25 – La Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl – Front 242, Nitzer Ebb Sideshow

Friday, April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas – Bring Me The Horizon, Spiritbox Sideshow

Friday, April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl – Wage War & Nothing More, Sleep Theory, Veil Of Maya Sideshow

Friday, April 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater – Static-X, Sevendust, Dope Sideshow

Saturday, April 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Las Vegas Festival Grounds – Sick New World Fest

Sunday, April 28 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues – Lamb Of God, Kublai Khan TX, Incendiary Sideshow

Sunday, April 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl – The Garden, Fury Sideshow

