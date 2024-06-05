Simon Cowell Talks His Search for the Next One Direction, Dismissing Social Media Stars, and “Sorry State of Affairs” in the Industry

Although not on the stage, Simon Cowell has proven the importance of a record executive as he is behind stars like Leona Lewis, James Arthur, and Noah Cyrus. He also helped build popular bands like PrettyMuch, Westlife, and One Direction. Considered one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time, Cowell also appeared on hit shows like American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and Britain’s Got Talent. While helping judge shows throughout the decades, the television personality recently admitted to being on the search for the next iconic boy band.

Appearing on Capital Breakfast with Chris Stark, Sian Welby, and Jordan North, Cowell opened up about the 14 years that followed One Direction and how he wants to find the next big band. “We decided a year ago, there hasn’t been a successful British boy band since One Direction. I still think those records would have been as successful today; I think the band would have been even more successful today. And for whatever reason there hasn’t been one since them. So I thought, you know, with my team last year, ‘oh you know what, let’s put aside some time and just go and do what we used to do,’ which is open auditions – first come, first serve – and just see if we get lucky enough to put a band together.”

As for what type of artist Cowell is in search for, he’s undoubtedly steering clear of social media figures.

“I have no interest in those people whatsoever,” he told the PA news agency. Cowell added, “Posting videos in your bedroom, it’s not enough and I’m trying to prove a point here that to succeed in the music business, you got to get up, you’ve got to turn up, you’ve got to show up.

Speaking on the decline of UK artists breaking out internationally, Cowell claimed he’s “never ever seen such a bad, sorry state of affairs. And I’m not doing this as a crusade but I hope to prove a point that this is one of the ways of getting a career in the music business.”

Simon Cowell Shocked His Son Didn’t Know His Connection To One Direction

While keeping his options open when looking for the next big band, Cowell added, “I think it’ll be a mistake to say exactly what we’re looking for until we find it. Because like I said, you know, if we were lucky enough to find Wham! it would be, like, great! If we found another One Direction, it would be amazing.”

Besides wanting to help propel music into a new era with a new sound and band, Cowell explained how some don’t even know he helped discover One Direction. And one of those people is his son. “My son is 10 and is now obsessed with them. He actually said to me, ‘Have you heard of this band called One Direction, Dad?’”

Finding the moment hilarious, Cowell revealed his response, “ I went, ‘Yeah, why?’ and he went, ‘Yeah, they’re really, really good.’ And I went, ‘Oh, thanks.’”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)